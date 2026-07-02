Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Alters

The Alters: Last Variable Releases Official Gameplay Trailer

Check out the official gameplay trailer for The Alters: Last Variable before the new massive 20+ hour DLC is released on all platforms on July 13

Article Summary The Alters: Last Variable gets an official gameplay trailer ahead of the 20+ hour DLC launch on July 13.

The Alters DLC follows Jan Scientist as he stays behind to investigate the Oasis and its hidden planetary mysteries.

The Alters: Last Variable adds new regions, terraforming, resources, and escalating threats like quakes and radiation.

New tech, Field Labs, and Cryosleep Chambers expand survival and research options across shifting planetary cycles.

11 Bit Studios has released a new gameplay trailer for The Alters: Last Variable, as we get a better look at what the DLC has in store for players. In case you missed it, this is a 20+ hour pack of content that will expand the end of the main campaign, featuring Jan Scientist, who stays behind to see what this planet has to offer, and some other hidden mysteries on the planet you almost died on. It will basically serve as the last hurrah for the game unless the team decides to do something extra down the road with it. Enjoy the trailer above, as the DLC will be released on all platforms on July 13.

What Secrets Will The Oasis Hold In The Alters: Last Variable

Unraveling the mystery of the Oasis requires specialized analysis from specialized alters – a Geologist, Biologist, Chemist, or Physicist. Yet each Jan has his own view on what science truly means. While you descend into a years-long cryosleep in your underground base, waiting for the planet's scorching sun to retreat, those working in Field Labs don't have that privilege. As they age without that protection, can the vulnerability of time still change them?

The next story focuses on Jan Scientist(s): Jan Scientists, with their perfectly aligned minds, can offer the expertise needed to unravel the phenomenon of the Oasis.

Jan Scientists, with their perfectly aligned minds, can offer the expertise needed to unravel the phenomenon of the Oasis. Explore new regions and terraform them: Each transformation shifts the landscape, spawns new resources, and awakens the planet's defensive mechanism – more frequent earthquakes, severe radiation waves, and other threats.

Each transformation shifts the landscape, spawns new resources, and awakens the planet's defensive mechanism – more frequent earthquakes, severe radiation waves, and other threats. Expand underground and survive cycles: Build in different soil types, construct new components, and research new modules like the Cryosleep Chamber, which will buy you more time and let you witness the long-term effects of your scientific actions.

Build in different soil types, construct new components, and research new modules like the Cryosleep Chamber, which will buy you more time and let you witness the long-term effects of your scientific actions. Develop new tech and set field labs: Each planetary cooldown offers a brief window to explore a dramatically changed surface, and Field Labs introduces new assignments for alters to continue their work while you cryosleep.

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