Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Alters

The Alters To Release The Last Variable DLC On July 13

The Alters has a new massive DLC on the way next month, as they confirmed that the Last Variable DLC will launch on July 13.

Article Summary The Alters: Last Variable launches July 13, adding a major new DLC campaign centered on Jan Scientist’s choice.

The Alters DLC sends Jan deeper into the hostile planet’s Oasis, chasing research, survival, and its hidden secrets.

New The Alters mechanics include terraforming regions, unlocking resources, and triggering harsher planetary threats.

Field Labs, underground expansion, and Cryosleep Chambers add roughly 20 hours of fresh The Alters content.

11 Bit Studios has confirmed that the next DLC for The Alters, called the Last Variable, will be released on July 13. This is an entirely new branch of the main campaign where Jan Scientist stays behind on the hostile planet he's been trapped on, as he recognizes this is a unique opportunity to study the planet and discover new research here. However, he also recognizes that this cannot be done alone… You'll get 20 hours of content with several new options and mechanics now open to you, including terraforming parts of the planet to be livable. We have the latest trailer and details here ahead of the DLC's launch in a few weeks. What's more, the company is also now selling the Deluxe Edition with all of the DLC and updates in one package.

What Secrets Will The Oasis Hold In The Alters: Last Variable

Unraveling the mystery of the Oasis requires specialized analysis from specialized alters – a Geologist, Biologist, Chemist, or Physicist. Yet each Jan has his own view on what science truly means. While you descend into a years-long cryosleep in your underground base, waiting for the planet's scorching sun to retreat, those working in Field Labs don't have that privilege. As they age without that protection, can the vulnerability of time still change them?

The next story focuses on Jan Scientist(s): Jan Scientists, with their perfectly aligned minds, can offer the expertise needed to unravel the phenomenon of the Oasis.

Jan Scientists, with their perfectly aligned minds, can offer the expertise needed to unravel the phenomenon of the Oasis. Explore new regions and terraform them: Each transformation shifts the landscape, spawns new resources, and awakens the planet's defensive mechanism – more frequent earthquakes, severe radiation waves, and other threats.

Each transformation shifts the landscape, spawns new resources, and awakens the planet's defensive mechanism – more frequent earthquakes, severe radiation waves, and other threats. Expand underground and survive cycles: Build in different soil types, construct new components, and research new modules like the Cryosleep Chamber, which will buy you more time and let you witness the long-term effects of your scientific actions.

Build in different soil types, construct new components, and research new modules like the Cryosleep Chamber, which will buy you more time and let you witness the long-term effects of your scientific actions. Develop new tech and set field labs: Each planetary cooldown offers a brief window to explore a dramatically changed surface, and Field Labs introduces new assignments for alters to continue their work while you cryosleep.

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