Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rebel Wolves, The Blood of Dawnwalker

The Blood of Dawnwalker: Bandai Namco Drops New Informative Trailer

Bandai Namco dropped a new trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker, as they run down everything you need to know about the dark fantasy RPG.

Article Summary Bandai Namco and Rebel Wolves released a six-minute The Blood of Dawnwalker featurette covering story, gameplay, and more.

The dark fantasy RPG follows a Dawnwalker vampire caught between humanity and cursed powers during the Black Death.

Set in 14th Century Europe, The Blood of Dawnwalker explores vampire rule rising in Vale Sangora after chaos and plague.

The Blood of Dawnwalker launches September 3 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S after its latest everything-you-need-to-know video.

Developer Rebel Wolves and publisher Bandai Namco have a new explainer video out for their new dark fantasy RPG, The Blood of Dawnwalker. To call this a trailer is silly, as it's over six minutes long. If you're making a trailer, that's three minutes tops; this is a featurette. This video is literally titled "Everything You Need To Know," as they give you a developer-led explanation of the game's storyline, setting, characters, mechanics, gameplay, and more, as you play a dawnwalker vampire in the middle of the Black Death plague. Enjoy the video above as the game will be released on September 3 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Blood of Dawnwalker

14th Century Europe. Bloody conflicts sweep the lands, and the Black Death comes for the survivors. In the wake of the disasters claiming thousands of lives, the decimated human population struggles for survival. It's a moment of weakness – and that's all they needed. In Vale Sangora, somewhere in a forgotten corner of the Carpathian Mountains, vampires seize their opportunity to walk out of the shadows, overthrow the feudal lords, and claim what they've been denied for centuries: freedom and ultimate power that comes with it. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same.

Other creatures of the night follow their lead. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same. A young man turned into a Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night. Fight for your humanity or embrace the cursed powers to save your family. Whatever your choice, the question stands: Is your soul worth the lives of those you love? Face your foes – be they human, monster, or the ticking clock itself. But remember – the real evil may bask in the sun's light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night.

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