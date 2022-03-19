The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 13: Whimsicott V, VSTAR

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at one of the set's four VSTARs with Whimsicott.

Whimsicott V: Artist Saki Hayashiro brings a soft touch to this Psychic-type Whimsicott that we all know, if the Pokémon TCG hadn't removed this type, would've been a Fairy-type card. It's a little hard to stop myself from imagining how beautiful that magical swirl would be over that pink Fairy-type border, but alas. Personally, I think we'll get Fairy-types back with the next series block of Scarlet & Violet set to begin releasing in early 2023.

Whimsicott VSTAR: One of the four VSTARs in the set, this Whimsicott is illustrated by 5ban Graphics, the studio that is more frequently associated with Ultra Rares. I find their work on VSTARs to be high quality, as this card type lends itself to their more 3D-style strengths.

