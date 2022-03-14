The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 8: Kingler VMAX

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we take a look at one of my absolute favorite cards in the set: Kingler VSTAR.

Now, in a set that has Charizard, Arceus, Sylveon, Umbreon, Mimikyu, and all manner of awesome Pokémon who are virtually always destined to churn out chase cards, am I surprised that one of my biggest goals in the set was to pull a Kingler? I can't lie — yeah! But level with me here and take a look at this thing! Kingler's frothy bubbles become a beard that would make Santa himself feel inadequate in its Gigantamax form, which this Pokémon-VMAX captures perfectly.

Kingler has never looked more hilarious or awe-inspiring here, as it towers high and snaps its claws that, at this height, would make everyone nearby want to protect their necks. What a card! Take a look at how this thing glimmers with its intense VMAX texture.

Bubbles galore indeed, Kingler. Bubbles galore indeed.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.