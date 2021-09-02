The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 10

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Full Art Pokémon cards of the set.

Guzma Full Art Trainer Supporter: Burning Shadows continues the trend set by Guardians Rising of having absolutely slamming Full Art Trainer cards. So far, to me, I'd put six of the Top 10 cards from Sun & Moon's first three sets (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows) as Full Art Trainers. Guzma is the leader of Team Skull, and he looks awesome here in this paint-splashed card.

Acerola Full Art Trainer Supporter: Acerola is a breakout character known for being a member of the Elite Four and for her anime depiction having a Shiny Mimikyu named Mimikins. This Ghost-type trainer has an awesome design, which makes Trainer Cards featuring her among the most popular.

Kiawe Full Art Trainer Supporter: Appropriately, the Fire-type Trial Captain Kiawe gets his Burning Shadows spotlight. Another one of the best Sun & Moon designs, Kiawe almost looks like he's about to go Super Saiyan with that flaming hair of his.

