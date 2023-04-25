The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 32: Oricorio & Lapras Oricorio and Lapras fearture on Illustration Rares in Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith which includes these cards in the Galarian Gallery subset.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more Illustration Rares from the Galarian Gallery subset.

If you are a longtime Pokémon TCG collector, you likely recognize the artist of the Oricorio Illustration Rare simply by looking at this card. This stylized and expressionistic art by Tomokazu Komiya is quite recognizable. For more on Komiya, please see our three-part TCG Artist Spotlight piece on him.

Illustrator zig is responsible for this underwater Lapras that shows other Pokémon both in and above the sea. It features Finneon, Mantine, Mantyke, Wishiwashi, Spheal, Wingull, and Pelipper. Let me know if I'm missing anyone here, because these Illustration Rares are quite details cards! Zig has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, making a big splash with their first set including an Alt Art contribution with Honchkrow V. Other notable zig cards include the gorgeous Mesprit holo from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, the Ivysaur by the Poké Stop from Pokémon GO, and an Pachirisu Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet base.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery of this set.