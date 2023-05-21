The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 58: Hatterene Illustration Hatterene, the last Gigantamax species to get a VMAX in the Pokémon TCG, had a Special Illustration Rare feature in Crown Zenith.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

As I wrote in the piece dedicated to the standard Hatterene VMAX , Hatterene was the final Pokémon whose Gigantamax form had yet to be shown on a card. That alone makes me so glad it got this Special Illustration Rare feature. This artwork is given a glowing painterly touch by sui who has been contributing to the hobby since the early days of the Platinum – Arceus expansion. Notable cards from sui's past include Shiny Shinx from Platinum – Arceus, various Shinies from Hidden Fates including Shuppet and Rowlet, Vaporeon from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse, Mewtwo & Mew GX Alternate Art from SM Black Star Promos, and Sylveon VMAX Special Art Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. During the Scarlet & Violet era, we have seen sui contribute cards featuring Quaxly, Chansey, Voltorb, and more.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

