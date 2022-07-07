The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 23: Alolan Ninetails GX

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we move to the Fairy-types.

Dedenne: Artist Megumi Mizutani draws an adorable Dedenne with balls of yarn that are bigger than the actual Pokémon. This card is pure cuteness and it makes me like Alola's Pika-clone even more.

Alolan Ninetails GX: The stunner of the set, Alolan Ninetails GX looks majestic and almost godly in this GX illustrated by 5ban Graphics . A light, pastel rainbow energy dances around Alolan Ninetails which looks like it is singing. We got a beautiful Water-type Alolan Ninetails GX card back in Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising, so it's only right to now have the Fairy-type card get the same treatment.

Xerneas: We are toward the end of the Prism Star run in the TCG, so let's appreciate what we have in these retrospects while they are here. Shin Nagasawa draws a graceful Xerneas even though it does do my pet peeve where it seems as if it's bending over to fit in the art box. The colors are terrific, though, and the black border makes this Legendary look so elegant.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.