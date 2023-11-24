Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Obsidian Flames, Pawmi, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 8: Pawmot Ex

Powerful Electric-type Pokémon including Pawmot ex, Toxel, and Low Key Toxtricity feature in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Electric-types.

While the 3D aesthetic that some artists use for RR and Ultra Rare cards can get old, I like what aky CG Works did with this vibrant and cheerful Pawmot ex. Pawmot looks overjoyed as it delivers its electrifying Levin Strike attack. Two more fun Electric-types are the AKIRA EGAWA-illustrated Toxel and its evolution Toxtricity, drawn in its Low Key Form by Anesaki Dynamic. EGAWA is one of the top artists in the Pokémon TCG, and he has delivered some of the best Illustration Rares and other chase cards in the modern era, so it's nice to see him still working on common cards.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the standard section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

