The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 46: Rainbow Pokémon Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest is the last set that will feature Rainbow Pokémon as Scarlet & Violet kills the card type.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Secret Rare section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

The news is coming, and it's big… and relevant to today's spotlight.

What you're looking at above is the final selection of Rainbow Rare Pokémon that will appear in a Pokémon TCG set.

It has been revealed that, as expected, the upcoming Scarlet & Violet era will do away with Rainbow Rare Pokémon. Instead, it will feature Art Rares (called Illustrator Rares in English), Special Art Rares (Special Illustrator Rares), Full Art Pokémon ex, Full Art Tera Pokémon ex, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, Full Art Trainers, and Gold Secret Rares.

If these Rainbow Rares had to go, and it was certainly time… they left with a bang. Alolan Vulpix? Lugia? Unown? Quite a final run.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret section of this expansion.