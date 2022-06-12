The Complete Rundown Of Guerrilla Collective 2022: Day 1

This weekend is insane when it comes to games being announced and revealed, and the Guerrilla Collective 2022 is no exception. On Saturday the group hosted their third annual show with two and a half hours of content. All due respect to those who run it, there's no way we're writing up individual stories for each and every single game in the show, especially when there's another one happening on Monday. So here's a rundown followed by the video of everything shown on Saturday's livestream.

From Space: From Space is a solo and co-op action-shooter for squads up to four players. Take on the challenge of liberating the earth from an alien infestation with your friends, using over-the-top weaponry in a post-apocalyptic world with awesomely stylized graphics. The apocalypse has never been so much fun!

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist: Spend your teenage years on an alien planet in this narrative RPG with card-based battles. Explore, grow up, and fall in love. The choices you make and skills you master over ten years will determine the course of your life and the survival of your colony.

Ugly: Unravel the dark secrets hidden throughout this stirring puzzle platformer about a tormented nobleman confronting the traumas of his past. Use an innovative mirror mechanic to solve challenging puzzle rooms and defeat towering bosses as you strive to piece together the ugly truth.

Boundary: Boundary is a multiplayer tactical space-based shooter game, engaging in fierce team vs team zero gravity firefights and executing low-gravity operations on orbiting space installations against other enemy astroperators and other entities.

Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms: Set in a vibrant fantasy world, Alaloth offers fast-paced action with a deep narrative, bringing ARPG dynamics to a new level with a skill-based gameplay inspired by great classics and modern masterpieces.

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle: Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a third-person story-driven survival horror game prequel to the critically acclaimed Daymare: 1998. Step into the shoes of agent Dalila Reyes, a former government spy now in the service of H.A.D.E.S. unit and prepare to face the true horror.

Signalis: A classic survival horror experience set in a dystopian future where humanity has uncovered a dark secret. Unravel a cosmic mystery, escape terrifying creatures, and scavenge an off-world government facility as Elster, a technician Replika searching for her lost dreams.

Gravewood High: Several students have gone missing at Gravewood High but none of the adults seem to have noticed. The school is a trap and your task is to get out of it. But there are two problems. One, the building has turned into a deadly labyrinth that constantly shifts and changes. Two, you are being chased by the Teacher – a crazed overlord of this place. A highly replayable stealth horror game set in high school – with destructible environments, randomized level layouts and a smart opponent that develops new abilities the more you play.

MADiSON: MADiSON is a first person psychological horror game that delivers an immersive and terrifying experience. With the help of an instant camera, connect the human world with the beyond, take pictures and develop them by yourself. Solve puzzles, explore your surroundings and most importantly, survive.

The Fridge is Red: Spiral down the psychological horror episodes. Experience the unsettling liminal spaces and surreal events inspired by analogue horror of the PSX era. What is inside the Red Fridge?

Industria: A first-person shooter (alread on PC, coming to consoles) that takes you from East Berlin into a parallel reality, shortly before the end of the Cold War. On the search for a missing work colleague, you decypher a dark past in a mysterious parallel dimension.

South of the Circle: South of the Circle is an emotional narrative experience exploring the relationship between Peter and Clara, Cambridge academics caught up in the political conflict of the Cold War. The story focuses on the weight of life choices – between career, true love and the desire to keep our promises.

This War of Mine: Final Cut: This War of Mine: Final Cut is the conclusive, remastered edition of the game that contains all the updates and free expansions released so far and introduces not only a new scenario but also expands all scenarios with the locations known from Stories DLCs – even if you don't own those. In short words – that means you can now experience lots of never-seen-before playthroughs and struggle with new challenges.

The Last Worker: The Last Worker is a first-person narrative adventure centered around our struggle in an increasingly automated world. Combining a hand-crafted art style with uniquely immersive gameplay mechanics in an epic setting, The Last Worker delivers an emotional, thought-provoking, and comedic story packaged with rich characters performed by an all-star cast.

Slopecrashers: Slopecrashers is an arcade snowboard combat racer in which a wild crew of animals band together on a world spanning snowboarding tour! Do stunts & combos for extra boost and collect items to protect yourself or attack the competitors! You can ride on your own, or battle it out in local multiplayer!

Cassette Beasts: Collect awesome monsters to use during turn-based battles in this open-world RPG. Combine any two monster forms using Cassette Beasts' Fusion System to create unique and powerful new ones!

Contract Killer: Contract Killer is a 2.5D co-op beat 'em up starring a diverse cast of angry writing utensils. Punch, snap, and clap your way through baddies and bosses in a comical campaign, clash against your friends, or survive endless swarms of corporate goons!

Rytmos: Travel from planet to planet and discover the music hidden inside. Solve the six puzzles on the sides of the planet by drawing a path that ends where it started, creating a loop. Hear the music slowly unfold as the loops generate unique musical sequences that layers together with the rest of the planet's loops. Play on top of the music from the planet with a great selection of fun unlockable musical toys.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat 'em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves – making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to 6 players simultaneously!

Skald: Against the Black Priory: Skald: Against the Black Priory: is a retro-style RPG set in a grim-dark fantasy world of tragic heroes, violent deaths and Lovecraftian horror. Explore an engaging branching story mixed with exploration and crunchy tactical, turn-based combat that will engage RPG fans, old and new.

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad: A fast and frantic arcade extravaganza with tons of action and gallons of blood! It's up to Count Bloodvayne and his vampire powers to rescue his BATS teammates from Scorpion Supreme and STING's evil clutches.

Arkanoid: Eternal Battle: The return of the iconic block breaker game from prestigious Japanese video game company Taito! The emblematic block breaker game in a fully modernized version. Classic elements from the franchise will make a comeback, with a brand-new look, new rules, as well as new effects, bonuses and features! Guaranteed to take even veteran players by surprise!

Nine Years of Shadows: Fight to bring beautiful colors back to a hand-crafted world of darkness and discover the story of Europa, a young warrior, and her ghostly childhood companion, Apino.

WrestleQuest: Tag team with destiny! Pro wrestling and RPG fantasy collide in the ultimate pixel powered adventure. "Macho Man" Randy Savage and tons of other icons offer guidance as you powerbomb your way to glory beyond the ring. This hero's journey ain't just an epic quest, it's WrestleQuest!

Zoeti: Zoeti is a turn-based roguelike that features a deck of playing cards to create card combos to activate skills in the heat of battle. Bolster your arsenal of skills through battles, discoverable upgrades, or aid from the locals which enhance your plays to overcome the evil plaguing your land.

Alterium Shift: Join three heroes in training as they learn to master their individual strengths and harness the power of Alterium Essence. With their training nearly completed, Dolion, their teacher, prepares them for the most important mission they've faced yet.

Greedventory: Greedventory is a gorgeous pixel-art narrative RPG experience, where the only thing between you and an embarrassingly swift death is your mouse. Strike, parry, and cast powerful spells on your enemies, loot ancient treasures, explore a brutal realm, and become the hero you never wanted to be!

Keylocker: Turn Based Cyberpunk Action: In a silent world where music has been prohibited, B0B0 will serenade her rebellion against the vicious authorities by banding together with the Jukebot drummer, Rocket, to shatter the strings of fate and sing the melody of freedom in this unforgiving Rhythm Turn Based JRPG.

Symphony of War: Enter Tahnra, a land savaged by war. You, a fresh academy graduate with humble beginnings, will grow to lead a grand army against a corrupt adversary. Gather heroes, form bonds, and lead your force in turn-based battles. Make use of tactics, terrain, morale and more to bring peace to the land!

Batora – Lost Haven: The physical and mental powers of a naive and reckless girl who lost everything are the only weapons to save the Earth from oblivion. Jump on a journey across colorful and mesmerizing planets in this fast-paced adventure where your conscience will carry the weight of your decisions.

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars: Embark on a journey full of danger in this action RPG, inspired by Greek and Roman mythologies. Explore the breathtaking city of Aphes and forge your way through legions of unique foes and mythical bosses to discover the truth behind the city's curse.

XEL: XEL is an epic 3D sci-fi fantasy action-adventure. Explore the mysterious world of XEL and help protagonist Reid to uncover her enigmatic past. Make new friends and foes along the way and collect exciting gadgets to master challenging dungeons and solve time bending puzzles.

Spells & Secrets: In this rogue-like inspired action adventure, you free the wizard school Greifenstein from magical creatures by using your spells creatively. Play in local co-op, customize your own student wizard, solve mysteries and find powerful artifacts in this modern magical world.

River Tails: Stronger Together: River Tails: Stronger Together is a 3D co-op adventure platformer designed around an asymmetrical co-op system. Teammates must work together to defeat end-of-level bosses and solve puzzles across a range of natural-world environments. All you need is communication,

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure: Explore a diverse island, from dense jungles to snowy peaks. Harvest resources and craft gear to keep monsters at bay. Sneak into pirate camps to free captured creatures, who will become powerful allies. Create a home, tend to your farm and make the island your own. Ikonei is fully in your hands!

Time on Frog Island: Cast away on an island paradise complete with a cast of friendly frogs. Enjoy sandbox island life and explore at your own pace, solving sticky situations for your new friends and trading your way to fixing your ship!

Frogun: Join Renata as she adventures across a world of mystical ruins with the titular FROGUN! Frogun is an old-school platformer with the soul of the PS1/N64 era, in which your frog-shaped grappling hook is a your best friend!

I Am Future: You're all alone on the roof in a sunken city on the ruins of civilization. But who said that the post apocalypse has got to be dire? Build your place, create new gadgets from scrapped devices, cook, fish and farm, explore the surroundings…or just chill with a great view!

Flat Eye: Flat Eye is a resource management sim with an emphasis on story and narrative choices. Oversee the world's leading technological hub while you explore stories linked to discoverable technology and interact with your most loyal customers. Flat Eye – We're watching.

Garden In: A calm and peaceful experience about growing tiny and lovely plants. Just relax, take care of your seedlings, and watch your dream garden come to life.

Witch Strandings: You are a strand of light in a top-down open world inspired by dark fairytales. Create pathways through the darkness, nurture the creatures of the Forest, repair ancient structures, and ultimately: confront the Witch who broke this place.

Monster Outbreak: It's a Monster Outbreak! The King's dimensional orb malfunctioned, bringing hordes of dimensional monsters into the Kingdom. As Yulia, the last survivor of the Royal Guard, defend your staging ground against the monsters, upgrade your arsenal, and survive long enough to find the orb and destroy it.

The Cub: The Jungle Book meets the armageddon. A story-rich, old-school tough platformer inspired by SEGA classics but built for today. Platform parkour through the remains of humanity as smooth apocalypse-wave tunes and stories reveal more.

Mira: The Legend of the Djinns: This is a classic Metroidvania style game. The story follows the adventures of Yuba, a treasure hunter and explorer who travels the vast expanse of the Desert Ocean, and Mira, a mysterious Djinn who has lost her memories. The world of the game is inspired by Moroccan and Amazigh culture, language, and spiritual traditions.

Rain World: Downpour: Rain World: Downpour is a DLC expansion of Rain World. Take control of five new characters with new abilities in this vast, redefined world. Slugcats have adapted to the harsh conditions alongside evolved predators! Survive new environmental conditions, dangers and explore uncharted territory. Return to the unwavering wild in Downpour, where you explore new, harsh lands and survive new predators. As time passed, the slugcat has evolved. With five variants of the species – take advantage of various skills that they possess and explore their own personal tales.

Exo One: A strange signal… an alien craft… an interplanetary, gravity-defying journey through space and time.

Shashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography: Shashingo is an edutainment game that teaches you Japanese through virtual photography. With your trusty camera, take photographs of the fictional streets of Japan to capture new words and images as fully translated flash cards!