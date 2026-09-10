Posted in: Games, Halloween, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Avantris Entertainment, The Crooked Man, TTRPG

The Crooked Moon Brings Halloween To Your 5E TTRPG

For those looking to add a dash of Halloween to their TTRPG campaign, The Crooked Moon has just what you might need for your adventure.

Article Summary The Crooked Moon is a 600-plus-page folk-horror 5E supplement built for D&D 5.5E and adaptable to other 5E games.

This Halloween-ready setting includes a full levels 1–13 adventure in Wickermoor Hollow with witches, cults, and dread.

The Crooked Moon adds 15 subclasses, 13 lineages, 85 monsters, boss fights, spells, rituals, and Fateweaving rules.

Fresh off six ENNIE wins, The Crooked Moon also expands with music, tarot, miniatures, maps, dice, and more.

Avantris Entertainment has launched a new TTRPG supplement for anyone running a 5E campaign, as The Crooked Moon brings a taste of Halloweento your game. This is a 600+ page folk-horror campaign setting designed to work with Dungeons & Dragons 5.5E, but can be adapted for multiple games that have used the 5E ruleset over the years. Those who have been clamoring to dive into a haunted story will have everything they need to run the campaign, as well as the ability to pick out content as they see fit to make it work where needed. We have more info below, since they have a few options depending on how in-depth you wanna get.

Bring Halloween To Your TTRPG With The Crooked Moon

Adapted from Legends of Avantris' acclaimed folk-horror actual-play series Edge of Midnight, The Crooked Moon whisks adventurers aboard the haunted Ghostlight Express before stranding them in Wickermoor Hollow, where witches, cults, and frightened townsfolk stand between them and a crooked, sneering moon threatening to crash into the world in thirteen nights. Built around superstition, ritual, social tension, and folkloric consequences, the setting offers everything groups need to weave their own dreadful folktale this Halloween, from a complete levels 1 – 13 adventure to monsters, subclasses, lineages, and mechanics that can also be incorporated into existing campaigns and seasonal one-shots.

For groups looking to fully set the mood, the world of The Crooked Moon extends beyond the tabletop. This fall, Avantris Entertainment will release The Crooked Moon album, created with The Blasting Company, the musicians behind Over the Garden Wall, and featuring a stellar lineup of guest vocalists, including Ramin Karimloo and Jemaine Clement. The world is further brought to life through tarot cards, miniatures, maps, dice, digital integrations, and other accessories.

The Crooked Moon enters the 2026 Halloween season following a major showing at this year's ENNIE Awards, where it received five Gold ENNIE Awards, winning in every category in which it was nominated, including the night's top honor, Product of the Year. Avantris Entertainment was also selected by fans as Best Publisher, bringing the company's total to six honors. The recognition adds another chapter to a project that began as Avantris Entertainment's first major tabletop publishing launch. Its 2023 Kickstarter raised more than $4 million from over 21,000 backers, becoming the largest fifth-edition campaign crowdfunding project of all time.

A 350-page adventure path through Wickermoor Hollow spanning levels 1–13

15 folk-horror subclasses and 13 lineages

85 folkloric monsters and 11 multi-phase boss encounters

Spells, rituals, items, and Fateweaving rules that bind characters to folkloric consequences

A world built around witches, superstition, dark rituals, and the creeping dread of the Crooked Moon itself

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