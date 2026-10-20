Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Music, Role Playing Games, Soundtrack, Tabletop, Vinyl | Tagged: d&d, The Crooked Moon

The Crooked Moon Deluxe Vinyl Box Set Has Gone Up For Pre-Order

The Crooked Moon is releasing a full soundtrack as a Deluxe 5xLP vinyl box set, which is currently available for pre-order.

Article Summary The Crooked Moon Deluxe Vinyl Box Set is now up for pre-order, with a Fall 2027 release planned for D&D fans.

Avantris Entertainment’s 5xLP set costs $299 and includes three albums spanning soundtrack, atmosphere, and combat.

The Crooked Moon soundtrack features 45 folk-horror tracks by The Blasting Company, built for game nights and Halloween.

Pre-orders placed by December 19 include an exclusive collector’s coin with Crooked Moon and Hypnovulfen designs.

Dungeons & Dragons fans who have enjoyed The Crooked Moon will soon have a full soundtrack to add to the adventure. If you're not familiar with this, The Crooked Moon is an adventure module that was published by Avantris Entertainment as an independent addition to D&D using its 5e ruleset. The addition has been so popular among players that it's getting its own soundtrack, featuring music by The Blasting Company, whose credits include Cartoon Network's Over the Garden Wall, Adult Swim's The Elephant, and the Serial podcast The Kids of Rutherford County. We have more details about the album below, as this 5xLP set is currently up for pre-order, set to be released sometime in the Fall of 2027.

The Crooked Moon Original Soundtrack Deluxe Vinyl Box Set

Priced at $299, the collection includes three albums across six vinyl records, box and album artwork by Holly Lucero, and an exclusive collector's coin featuring the Crooked Moon on one side and the Hypnovulfen on the other for fans who pre-order by December 19. Created for The Crooked Moon, Legends of Avantris' folk-horror tabletop roleplaying game, the collection features 45 songs inspired by its ghost trains, haunted houses, and harvest festivals.

The music ranges from eerie atmospheric to high-tempo tracks, with guest vocalists including Ramin Karimloo, Jemaine Clement, Haley Reinhart, Tom Kenny, Puddles Pity Party and more. The box set features three albums: The Crooked Moon – Original Soundtrack, The Crooked Moon – Hungry Woods (Atmospheric), and The Crooked Moon – Sword and Seal (Combat). Previously released singles "Crooked Moon," "Dead Trees," and "Cold Iron" offer an early listen, with a folk horror sound suited to game nights and Halloween gatherings.

The Crooked Moon: Official Soundtrack: a concept album featuring a cast of incredible guest singers playing the roles of the major characters of the narrative!

a concept album featuring a cast of incredible guest singers playing the roles of the major characters of the narrative! The Crooked Moon: Hungry Woods: an album of atmospheric music is perfect for increasing immersion and setting the atmosphere during the exploration of Crooked Moon locations.

an album of atmospheric music is perfect for increasing immersion and setting the atmosphere during the exploration of Crooked Moon locations. The Crooked Moon: Sword and Seal: an album of thrilling combat music is perfect for increasing immersion and setting the atmosphere during your Crooked Moon battles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!