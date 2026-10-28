Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Digimon, Digimon Alysion, Digimon Card Game

The Digimon Card Game Goes Digital With Digimon Alysion

The Digimon Card Game will be making a transformation to digital as they are currently signing players up for Digimon Alysion

Article Summary Digimon Alysion brings the Digimon Card Game to mobile, letting fans play the TCG digitally on their phones.

Bandai has opened Digimon Alysion pre-registration, with an App Store release date currently listed as December 23.

Launching across 49 countries and regions, Digimon Alysion aims to give the Digimon Card Game a global digital debut.

Set in Digimon Liberator, Story Mode teaches the card game while expanding the universe with new lore and cards.

Fans of the Digimon Card Game will have a chance to play it digitally as the new Digimon Alysion mobile game brings the TCG to your phone. Bandai has opened up pre-registrations for the game, with a current expected release date of December 23, according to the App Store. It aims to be in 49 countries and regions when it launches. We have more details about the title below along with some imagery and a trailer.

The Digimon Card Game Goes Digital With Digimon Alysion

Taking place in the world of the Digimon Liberator webcomic and light novel, which are both available to read for free on the Digimon Card Game official website, Digimon Alysion is set to expand the card game through the inclusion of exclusive new cards, as well as the lore of the extended Digimon universe with a new Story Mode! In Digimon Alysion's Story Mode, players follow along as card game newcomer Kanata Hondo learns the rules and systems of the Digimon Card Game with support from her best friend Futre, and plays card battles by following the in-game guide.

Beyond helping new players learn how to play the Digimon Card Game, the Story Mode will also feature performances from famed voice actors who are bringing these characters to life. This cast of characters and performers will include:

Kanata Hondo voiced by Shu Uchida: An energetic, upbeat casual gamer who has played games of all kinds but is new to card games.

An energetic, upbeat casual gamer who has played games of all kinds but is new to card games. Futre voiced by Hikari Kubota: A girl who games with Kanata. They have never met in real life, but they are so close that each considers the other a best friend.

A girl who games with Kanata. They have never met in real life, but they are so close that each considers the other a best friend. Valner Dragnogh voiced by Fairouz Ai: A girl who is the guild master of [Di:WO], the guild Futre once belonged to.

A girl who is the guild master of [Di:WO], the guild Futre once belonged to. Renamon voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro: Valner's partner Digimon. Renamon rarely shows emotion, but is always looking out for Valner.

Valner's partner Digimon. Renamon rarely shows emotion, but is always looking out for Valner. Aliol voiced by Ayumu Murase: The guide for Digimon Liberator, a near-future full-dive game.

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