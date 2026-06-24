Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, The Division Resurgence, Ubisoft | Tagged: the division

The Division Resurgence Year 1 Phase 3 Launches Today

The Division Resurgence has officially kicked off Year 1 Phase 3, introducing limited-time events, a new Classified Ops Pass (free and premium tracks), and new cosmetic draws.

Article Summary The Division Resurgence Year 1 Phase 3 launches today on iOS and Android with new limited-time events and fresh rewards.

Year 1 Phase 3 includes speedrun challenges, Cleaner hunts, weapon training, and a daily login event for Season 2.

A new The Division Resurgence Classified Ops Pass adds 50 tiers, free and premium tracks, and the Scorpio Exotic.

The Division Resurgence Phase 3 also brings cosmetic draws with new weapon skins and apparel sets through August 5.

Ubisoft has released the latest update for the mobile game, The Division Resurgence, as they kicked off Year 1 Phase 3. The bulk of this phase revolves around limited-time events that will be taking place over the next month or so, as well as a new pass with multiple tracks of content to unlock. We have more details below as the season has officially launched on iOS and Android.

The Division Resurgence Brings New Events & More During Year 1 Phase 3

Limited-Time Events

There are four limited-time events in Year 1 Phase 3, each bringing exciting challenges and rewards to the city.

MM02: Speedrun – Wall Street Woes – June 26 – July 1 – The stakes are high. Move fast and cash out.

MM04: Speedrun – July 10 – July 15 – A new enemy – Race the clock and beat the new threat.

Cleaning Out the Cleaner – June 24 – July 21 – Hunt for rogue sanitation crews across NYC.

Weapon Training Event: Trigger Happy – July 21 – August 5 – Test your aim in this weapon-training event.

MM03: Liberty and Justice for All – July 24 – 29 – Speedrun for Liberty. Compete for Justice.

Season 2 Countdown: Daily Login Event – July 27 – August 10 – Log in every day to begin Season 2 with a Head Start

New Classified Ops Pass and Cosmetic Draws

A new Phase means a new Classified Ops Pass, offering 50 tiers of rewards across its free and premium tracks. Additionally, players can get the Elite Pass, granting a one-off boost to premium Battle Pass progress towards rewards. Some of the Classified Ops rewards include:

Free Track

Scorpio Tactical Augmentation module

Premium Track

Boombox – Superior Weapon Cosmetic

Freemen – Apparel Set

Scorpio – Exotic Weapon that fires debilitating venomous rounds

Regular and exclusive SHD keys

Electronic components

Encrypted data

Season 1 Phase 3 also introduces new cosmetic items to win in the Cosmetic Draw, including:

June 24 – August 4: Lethal Stinger Exotic Weapon Skin and Lichen Weapon Skin Set

June 24 – July 13: Cleaner Apparel Set and The Cleaner's Blaze Weapon Skin Set

June 30 – July 20: 4th of July Celebration Apparel Set and Distant Satellite Weapon Skin Set

July 14 – August 4: Tactical Diver Apparel Set and King's Crown Jewel Weapon Set

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