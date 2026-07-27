Posted in: eFootball, Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: eFootball World Festival

The eFootball World Festival in Bangkok Drops Multiple Announcements

During the eFootball World Festival in Bangkok, Konami revealed several new items coming to the game, as well as a new Legend.

Article Summary Konami’s eFootball World Festival in Bangkok revealed Sergio Agüero as a new Legend and Wayne Rooney’s boosted return.

The eFootball World Festival Campaign lets players log in for free Legend rewards, including Agüero and Rooney updates.

August’s eFootball update adds Custom Tournament mode, Overload team style, new formations, and dual Link-Up managers.

At the eFootball Championship 2026 World Finals, Brazil won both Console and Mobile divisions as participation surged.

Konami held a special eFootball World Festival in Bangkok stream presentation today in which they dropped multiple reveals and announcements tied to the game and competitions. Among the reveals were that striker Sergio Agüero has been added as a new Legend alongside returning Legend Wayne Rooney, who will be given new abilities. You'll also start seeing multiple new mechanics added to the game, including Custom Tournament mode, Overload team style, and new attack/defense-specific formations for you to play with. We have the rundown below and the video above to check out.

Everything Revealed During eFootball World Festival in Bangkok

Sergio Agüero makes his eFootball debut as part of the "Epic: Legends Assemble Special" as an obtainable reward during the eFootball World Festival Campaign. Possessing the "Blitz Curve and "Low Screamer" skills, users can acquire this world-class striker by logging into the game and obtaining one of eleven Legends for free. Wayne Rooney also returns with two new skills, "Phenomenal Finish" and "Willpower" alongside a +3 boost to his shooting. Users taking part in a special event will also be granted a chance to select and acquire one of the eleven legends as a reward.

Additionally, starting today, the bingo-style achievement "Treasure Link" gives users logging in the opportunity to earn and share personalized rewards in either Special, Rare, and Normal variants through online matches, with special rewards available to select users and eFootball World Festival attendees. Another highlight during the stream spotlighted a significant update planned for August that featured "Custom Tournament" mode, "Overload" team style, different formations for attack and defense, and Managers with two Link-Ups.

"Custom Tournament" mode: Users will be able to host their own tournaments or join others where tournament rules and regulations can be customized in detail.

"Overload" team style: This new team style instructs in-game players to create a compact shape on the ball side to create a numerical advantage. In attack, users can maintain stable possession, whereas on defense, a compact formation allows for quicker pressing.

Attack/Defense specific formations: Users can now set different formations for attacking and defending, allowing for more strategic and deeper team building.

Managers with two Link-Ups: At the start of the new season, managers possessing two Link-Ups will appear.

The World Festival event also housed the official esports world tournament "eFootball Championship 2026 World Finals" (World Finals) where a total of 32 users, half in the Console division and the other in the Mobile division competed. The World Finals featured group and knockout stages for the title of world's best where Brasil swept both divisions with FUTEASY_10 taking the Console division (PlayStation5) and Rentao winning the Mobile division.

The Console division final had Brazil's FUTEASY_10 facing Ettorito, with the former taking the World Finals title. In the Mobile Division final, Rentao defeated Yassine to become world champion once again. This year's tournament drew approximately 45.21 million qualifier participants from more than 200 countries and regions globally. This was an increase of 8.79 million from the previous year, which had set the participation record.

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