Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: Skyrim, the elder scrolls

The Elder Scrolls Online Launches Season Two: Echoes of Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls Online launched Season Two: Echoes of Skyrim this week, bringing back the iconic location and more for the winter.

Article Summary Elder Scrolls Online Season Two: Echoes of Skyrim is live now, bringing free Skyrim-themed content through January 27, 2027.

ESO players can access the Greymoor Chapter free now, with Western Skyrim, Solitude, Blackreach, and more iconic locales.

Elder Scrolls Online adds first-ever Solo Dungeons at launch, with Moon Hunter Keep and March of Sacrifices playable solo.

Markarth goes free on November 9, while January adds companion customization, a minimap UI, and bigger housing limits.

Bethesda Softworks has officially launched the latest season for The Elder Scrolls Online, as Season Two: Echoes of Skyrim is available now. Those who are simply playing the game will get free content as part of ESO's first Skyrim-themed Season, as the Greymoor Chapter is available to all, with the free Markarth DLC arriving on November 9. Meanwhile, those who feel like spending extra money on the game can get a couple of content drops throughout, starting with the game's first-ever Solo Dungeons. Future additions have also been planned for January 2027 with greater Companion Customization and several quality-of-life updates, including increased player home Furnishing Limits. We have more info from the developers here as the season runs until January 27, 2027.

The Elder Scrolls Online – Season Two: Echoes of Skyrim

Free Solo Dungeons and Greymoor Chapter

Season Two kicks off with the arrival of one of ESO community's most-requested features: Solo Dungeons. Solo Dungeons will allow those who prefer to play on their own the ability to tackle some of ESO's most challenging and compelling content at their own pace and without having to find a group. At launch, two of Tamriel's most popular dungeons, Moon Hunter Keep and March of Sacrifices, will be available to play solo. To celebrate, both original group dungeons were made free for all Elder Scrolls Online players earlier this month, having previously only been available to Wolfhunter DLC owners or Elder Scrolls Online Plus members.

The Greymoor Chapter is also now free for all Elder Scrolls Online players. The Western Skyrim zone features a compelling story that explores the dark heart of Skyrim, the famous city of Solitude, and other classic locations from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim like Blackreach, Morthal, and the Dragon Bridge. With the 15th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim fast approaching this November, now is the perfect time for players to revisit this legendary region of Tamriel.

Markarth DLC and Customizable Companions

On November 9, more Skyrim content goes free for all players with the Markarth DLC, alongside a Skyrim-themed Golden Pursuit campaign where players can earn rewards in return for exploring Tamriel's wintry north.

Towards the end of Season Two, players can further customize their companions with the ability to change their companions' helmets, hair, facial adornments, and more. Two major quality-of-life improvements will also arrive for players with the launch of Elder Scrolls Online's first-ever Minimap UI, and an increase to Furnishing Limits for Tamriel's largest abodes. January will also host a Nowhere Vault-themed Golden Pursuits campaign, promising additional rewards for those venturing into Update 51's puzzling experience.

Finally, Season Two also features classic fan-favorite events, such as the now-live Witches Festival, in addition to the Whitestrakes Mayhem PvP event in November and the New Life Festival in December.

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