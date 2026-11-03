Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls, The Elder Scrolls VI, Video Games | Tagged: The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel

The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel Has Been Officially Named

The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel has been given its official title as Bethesda Game Studios celebrates its 40th Anniversary.

Article Summary Bethesda officially names The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel, marking the biggest Elder Scrolls update since 2018.

The reveal arrives during Bethesda Game Studios' 40th anniversary celebration, with Todd Howard reflecting on its legacy.

Despite the new Elder Scrolls VI title, Bethesda still offers no gameplay, story details, release window, or platforms.

The Elder Scrolls Online adds the free Alik'r Awaits event, letting players explore Alik'r Desert rewards until November 10.

At long last, Bethesda Softworks finally stamped a proper name on the next entry of The Elder Scrolls series, as the game has officially been named The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel. We're literally coming up on eight years since we last saw or heard anything truly concrete about this title, and the image of a landscape from a 30-second trailer clear back at E3 2018 burned into many people's memories. Patiently waiting for them to show us anything after they finished Starfield. Now we have a name, which is more than we had yesterday, but still nowhere near any info about the title.

To celebrate the reveal, The Elder Scrolls Online is offering a free, limited-time Golden Pursuit campaign called Alik'r Awaits. You can earn rewards for exploring the Second Era version of the Alik'r Desert, starting today and running until November 10. We have more details about the name reveal from Bethesda themselves below, as they are also celebrating the company's 40th Anniversary.

The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel Finally Has An Official Name

The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel name announcement coincides with Bethesda Game Studios celebrating their 40th anniversary. Todd Howard shared a message with players today, looking back at the studio's incredible journey from a small team in Maryland, USA, to one of the most recognized names in gaming. Bethesda Game Studios' history isn't simply a progression of building bigger games or improving technology. Across four decades, the studio has continually pushed the boundaries with new ideas, learned from each game, and carried those lessons forward to evolve and create unforgettable experiences for players.

Early titles like Gridiron (1986) and Wayne Gretzky Hockey (1988) brought sports to life with physics-driven gameplay, and The Terminator's (1991) post-apocalyptic open world gave players freedom to explore at scale. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (2002) took The Elder Scrolls franchise to new heights and laid the groundwork for decades of collaboration with Xbox. Fallout 3 (2007) saw the studio expand to new franchises using their experience on The Elder Scrolls, returning to its post-apocalyptic heritage.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011) set a new standard for open-world RPGs and is still Bethesda Game Studios' most played game. The team ventured to new frontiers with Fallout's first online world in Fallout 76 (2018) and an entire galaxy to explore in Starfield (2023), now looking ahead to what comes next with The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel.

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