The Expanse: A Telltale Series Will Be Released This July Telltale Games confirmed they will be releasing their next game, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, for PC and consoles in late July.

Telltale Games and developer Deck Nine revealed this morning that they have an official release date for The Expanse: A Telltale Series. We now know the release date will be July 27th, as it will arrive on the Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Much like previous Telltale titles, the game will be released in episodes, with Episode One coming out on that date and then the subsequent three episodes happening every two weeks. We also learned that Standard and Deluxe Editions of the game will go up for pre-order on June 1st, so you have time to decide which version you want the most.

"Experience the exciting universe of The Expanse like never before in Telltale's latest adventure, The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Follow Cara Gee, who reprises her role as Camina Drummer, and explore the dangerous and uncharted edges of The Belt aboard The Artemis. From scavenging wrecked ships in a zero-g environment, to surviving a mutiny, to combating fearsome pirates, you make the difficult choices and reveal Camina Drummer's resolve in this latest Telltale adventure. Immerse yourself in the role of Camina Drummer, the Executive Officer aboard the Artemis, a scavenging ship hunting for a big score in the outer regions of the Belt. You must corral a crew rife with tense relationships and powerful personalities, and make tough decisions that will decide everyone's fate."

"Scour shipwrecks, use mag boots to walk on walls and ceilings, and utilize Zero-G thrusters to float through the void. As you fly through sections of ships and the open expanse of space, interact with objects in the world and converse with members of the crew in the largest and most immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date. Contend with the unforgiving brutality of space, the politics of a corrupt solar system, the animosities of your crew, and Drummer's own conflicting responsibilities to the people she cares about and The Belt she has sworn to protect. There is no right or wrong path – only your choices and the consequences they unleash."