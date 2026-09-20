Posted in: Games | Tagged: DreamHack Stockholm, the finals

The Finals Announces The Grand Major 2026 For DreamHack Stockholm

The Finals have confirmed that they will bring back The Grand Major 2026 to DreamHack Stockholm, happening November 27-29.

Article Summary The Finals Grand Major 2026 returns to DreamHack Stockholm on November 27-29 with a bigger three-day event.

Embark promises more seating, floor casters, cosplay, team meetups, exclusive skin codes, and fan rewards.

Five Fears, Luminon Gaming, and KingZero are in, while 13 more The Finals teams advance through qualifiers.

The Finals Grand Major 2026 ends with The Throne format, where five teams battle for a $150,000 prize pool.

Embark Studios announced that it is working with the eESL FaceIT Group once again to bring The Finals back to DreamHack Stockholm. The Grand Major 2026 will be held at the esports convention, expanding to three days and making many changes based on community feedback from the inaugural Major. This includes increased seating, casters on the venue floor to link live reactions from the crowd, as well as more activities and things to do. We have the preliminary details from the company below, as we'll have to see who ends up in the event over the next several weeks, leading to the event happening November 27-29.

The Finals Return to DreamHack Stockholm For The Grand Major 2026

The move from two to three days creates more room for fans to take part beyond the matches. A cosplay celebration will bring the game's characters and community creations to life over the weekend, while attendees will have opportunities to meet members of the Embark team and discuss the game. Fans at the event can also look forward to exclusive codes for in-game skins, while viewers at home can enjoy new ways to participate and earn rewards, with more details to be revealed closer to the Major. Org bundles will offer another way for fans to support the teams they follow. The program welcomes competitive players, casual players, and cosplayers, bringing The Finals' community together around its dynamism-infused world championship.

The First Teams

Five Fears from EMEA, Luminon Gaming from AMERICAS, and KingZero from APAC have secured direct invitations after finishing first in their regional Online Series standings, with a total of $50,000 paid out. Each earned its place across a season of four competitive cycles. Five Fears secured their invitation early with a cycle to spare, while Luminon Gaming climbed the ranks in every cycle before taking first place in the last one. KingZero reclaimed the APAC lead in the final stretch to lock in their place in Stockholm. The remaining 13 places will be decided through the regional Closed Qualifiers. Those broadcasts give fans their next opportunity to follow the teams competing to join the field at DreamHack Stockholm.

A New Championship Final

The first two days of the Major will narrow the 16-team field to five through the Promotion format, which combines four-team Cashout matches with head-to-head Final Rounds. Sunday introduces an exciting format called The Throne. One team holds the leading position, while four challengers battle through Cashout for the right to face them in a best-of-three Final Round. The first team to earn three crowns becomes the world champion. All 16 teams will receive a share of the $150,000 Major prize pool, with $50,000 awarded to the champions.

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