Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: call of duty: black ops, Call of Duty: Black Ops II

The First Two Call of Duty: Black Ops Games Are Now On PS5

Both Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops II have been released for PS5, but not every Call of Duty fan is singing the praises of the launch.

Article Summary Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and Black Ops 2 are now on PS5, bringing classic modes, maps, and challenges back.

The PS5 versions are the original Call of Duty: Black Ops games with light cleanup, not full remasters or reworks.

Iron Galaxy Studios handled the PS5 ports, a surprise move for Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops release.

Fans are blasting the $40-per-game pricing, calling these Call of Duty: Black Ops PS5 launches a nostalgia cash grab.

Activision had a bit of a surprise release this past week as they dropped the first two Call of Duty: Black Ops Games for the PS5. These are the original titles, with a little bit of housekeeping, and the ability to play them on the servers with many of the modes, maps, and challenges you remember. The really odd thing about them is that they were ported over by Iron Galaxy Studios, an independent studio not tied to Activision or Xbox Game Studios, so we assume the job was done through them having more experience with the PS5.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Goes Retro For The PS5

While the news has been fun for some, the move has earned the company a ton of criticism from fans who rightfully pointed out that there was a time when you could get both of these games together in a bundle package for $30, but now you have to pay for each one individually for $40 a piece. A clear cash grab that has soured many on the move on social media. So it really comes down to how nostalgic you are for two games made in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

These are such a fucking scam. 15 year old games that used to be in a combo pack together for $30 total. Go fuck yourselves pic.twitter.com/duHVf65Gzp — SoA_President 💿 (@SoA_President19) July 9, 2026

About Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops will take you behind enemy lines as a member of an elite special forces unit engaging in covert warfare, classified operations, and explosive conflicts across the globe. With access to exclusive weaponry and equipment, your actions will tip the balance during the most dangerous time period mankind has ever known.

About Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Pushing the boundaries of what fans have come to expect from the record-setting entertainment franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops II propels players into a near future, 21st-century Cold War, where technology and weapons have converged to create a new generation of warfare.

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