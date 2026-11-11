Posted in: Awards Show, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Golden Joystick Awards

The Full List Of Winners From The 2026 Golden Joystick Awards

The 2026 Golden Joystick Awards took place this evening in London, with Resident Evil Requiem walking out as the biggest winner of the night

Article Summary The 2026 Golden Joystick Awards crowned Resident Evil Requiem the night’s biggest winner, including Ultimate Game of the Year.

Capcom scored Studio of the Year, while Resident Evil Requiem also won Console Game of the Year and Best Game Trailer.

Meccha Chameleon emerged as a major contender, winning Best Multiplayer, Best Indie Self-Published, and two critic-picked honors.

The full 2026 Golden Joystick Awards winners list includes victories for Dispatch, Crimson Desert, Big Walk, and The Witcher 4.

The 44th Annual Golden Joystick Awards took place this evening in London, and with it came some surprising victories. The big winner of the night was Resident Evil Requiem, nabbing top honors for Capcom along with several other awards, followed behind by Meccha Chameleon and Dispatch, with a smattering of single wins for both major and independent titles. We have the full list of winners below to check out, as well as the full presentation of the show from YouTube above, as you're all free to argue who deserved and didn't deserve this year's awards.

The 44th Annual Golden Joystick Awards Complete Winners List

Best Storytelling – Dispatch (public vote)

Best Audio Design – Onimusha: Way of the Sword (public vote)

Best Multiplayer Game – Meccha Chameleon (public vote)

Best Visual Design – Control Resonant (public vote)

Best Game Expansion – DOOM: The Dark Ages (public vote)

Best Indie Game Self-Published – Meccha Chameleon (public vote)

Best Indie Game – Valheim (public vote)

Best Gaming Hardware – Steam Controller (public vote)

Studio of the Year – Capcom (public vote)

Best Early Access Game – Subnautica 2 (public vote)

Best Soundtrack – Dispatch (public vote)

Still Playing – Mobile – Balatro (public vote)

Still Playing – Consoles & PC – Minecraft (public vote)

Streamers' Choice – Meccha Chameleon (critically chosen)

Best Game Trailer – Resident Evil Requiem – Evil Has Always Had A Name (public vote)

Best Remake / Remaster – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered (public vote)

Developers' Choice – Meccha Chameleon (critically chosen)

Best Game Adaptation – Iron Lung (public vote)

Best Supporting Performer – Grace Saif , Diana, Pragmata (public vote)

, Diana, Pragmata (public vote) Best Lead Performer – Angela Sant'Albano – Grace Ashcroft, Resident Evil Requiem (public vote)

– Grace Ashcroft, Resident Evil Requiem (public vote) PC Game of the Year – Crimson Desert (public vote)

Console Game of the Year – Resident Evil Requiem (public vote)

Critics' Choice – Big Walk (critically chosen)

Most Wanted Game – The Witcher 4 (public vote)

Ultimate Game of the Year – Resident Evil Requiem (public vote)

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