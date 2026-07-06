Posted in: Games, Mantic, Role Playing Games | Tagged: The Ghost in the Shell, TTRPG

The Ghost in the Shell Will Be Getting a New TTRPG

The Ghost in the Shell is getting a brand-new tabletop roleplaying game based on multiple aspects of the manga, films, and TV series, timed to coincide with the new 2026 anime.

Article Summary Mantic Games is developing The Ghost in the Shell: Tabletop Roleplaying Game, inspired by the new 2026 anime series.

Designed by Alessio Cavatore and Zak Barouh, the Ghost in the Shell TTRPG promises fast, narrative-driven play.

Players create Section 9 trainee agents with cybernetic upgrades, lethal combat rules, hacking, gear, and missions.

The Ghost in the Shell RPG will launch via crowdfunding, bringing cyberpunk espionage and existential themes to tabletops.

Mantic Games announced this week that they are currently working to produce a new TTRPH based on The Ghost in the Shell. The content will be based on multiple aspects of the manga, films, and TV series, just in time for the brand-new 2026 anime. The title will officially be called The Ghost in the Shell: Tabletop Roleplaying Game, and is the brainchild of game designer Alessio Cavatore and TTRPG writer Zak Barouh. This will be an immersive title designed to combine the epic story of the long-running cyberpunk series with fast-paced, narrative-driven, bespoke RPG mechanics that have philosophical depth. We have mroe details and images below as Mantic is doing like almost every tabletop company these days, and going the crowdfunding route before they fully publish it.

Prepare To Dive Into The Future With The Ghost in the Shell TTRPG

The Ghost in the Shell: Tabletop Roleplaying Game brings the franchise's iconic blend of cybernetics, espionage, and existential mystery to life like never before. The game is a sophisticated bespoke design by highly-respected creators, legendary games designer Alessio Cavatore and award-winning TTRPG writer Zak Barouh. This immersive RPG combines fast-paced, narrative-driven mechanics with the philosophical depth and visual flair that define The Ghost in the Shell. The rulebook is crammed full of amazing illustrations from the original manga!

Set in a near-future world of cybernetic innovation and political intrigue, The Ghost in the Shell: Tabletop Roleplaying Game introduces a bespoke RPG system, featuring:

Character creation – design your own trainee agent in Section 9

A sophisticated synthesis system to add depth to your hero

Detailed and highly lethal rules for combat—and of course, for hacking

A rich armory of weapons, gear, tech, and cybernetic upgrades

Profiles for all of the famous characters

Your first mission: Lost Patriot

And this is just the beginning…

"We're absolutely thrilled to be bringing The Ghost in the Shell to the world of tabletop roleplaying," said Ronnie Renton, CEO of Mantic Games. "This is one of the most iconic and influential science fiction worlds ever created, and we're honored to be entrusted with the official license. Alessio and Zak have worked tirelessly to ensure every story told at the table feels true to the original manga, allowing players to live, think, and fight in the world of Major Kusanagi and the iconic Section 9."

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