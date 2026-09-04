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The Grimm Reapress and the Drearytale Monster Unveiled at PAX West

Nippon Ichi Software dropped a new game reveal during PAX West 2026, as they showed off The Grimm Reapress and the Drearytale Monster

Article Summary Nippon Ichi Software revealed The Grimm Reapress and the Drearytale Monster during PAX West 2026 with a first trailer.

From the creators of The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince comes a hand-drawn dark fairytale adventure for 2027.

Mono enters the abandoned Libratarium and teams with the monster Mär to save her sister from the Paper Mortis curse.

Players dive into cursed storybooks, solve puzzles, battle bosses, and uncover tragic tales on Switch, PS5, and PC.

Nippon Ichi Software debuted a new video game during PAX West 2026, as they showed off The Grimm Reapress and the Drearytale Monster. Created by the same team that made The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince and The Cruel King and the Great Hero, this is a new storybook adventure in which the book itself is being transformed into monsters that you must overcome throughout this new tale. Enjoy the info from the devs, images, and the first trailer here, as the game will arrive sometime in 2027 for Nintendo Switch 1 & 2, PS5, and on PC via Steam.

The Grimm Reapress and the Drearytale Monster Unveiled at PAX West

Mono is a lonely girl who, despite belonging to a family of renowned opera stars, has lived her whole life neglected up in the attic of the theater. Then, one day, Mono learns that her beloved older sister was taken to a Libratarium, a containment facility built to quarantine those who contract Paper Mortis." Paper Mortis is a terrifying disease in which humans transform into picture books, eventually 'metamorphosing' into monsters. The epidemic has become so dire that even that very facility has since been abandoned.

Unable to stay still, Mono journeys to the Libratarium, where she meets the legendary monster named Mär and makes a contract with him in order to search the picture books within and find her sister. "…All right. Together we go, then, Mär. But you have to keep me safe in return, okay?"

"Yeah, 'course I will. Let's you and me play nice as best we can, human." Even though she knows that Mär is plotting his revenge against humanity, Mono is determined to work alongside him in order to save the only person who has ever loved her.

Step into a hand-drawn fairytale, one book at a time, in The Grimm Reapress and the Drearytale Monster. In this world, a magical disease known as Paper Mortis turns people into picture books, and picture books into monsters. Featuring stunning art and a poignant, tragic tale, The Grimm Reapress and the Drearytale Monster follows Mono, a young girl whose sister contracts this horrible malady. She'll do whatever it takes to save her sister from an incurable illness—including working with Mär, a monster hell-bent on vengeance. It'll take nothing less for her to traverse the Libratarium where her sister is kept.

Dive into different storybooks to learn the tales of the girls who became them. You'll solve puzzles, fight bosses, and do whatever it takes to track down your sister and save her from this incurable disease. Drawn by hand to look just like a picture book, The Grimm Reapress and the Drearytale Monster is one fairytale you won't want to miss.

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