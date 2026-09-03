Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: Casual Brothers, dr seuss, the grinch, The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas

The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas Drops a New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the new gameplay trailer for Grinch 2: Saving Christmas before the sequel is released on PC and all three consoles on September 18

Article Summary New Grinch 2: Saving Christmas gameplay trailer shows improved platforming, gadgets, and a stronger sequel vibe.

The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas launches September 18 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Play solo or local co-op as the Grinch and Max, collecting ornaments and solving festive environmental challenges.

Explore snowy 3D locations like the Grinch’s Cave, Mt. Crumpit, and Who-ville in this family-friendly Grinch adventure.

Outright Games and developer Casual Brothers have dropped a new trailer for The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas, giving us a better look at the gameplay. It's not all that long; we get about a minute's worth of footage, but it shows a great improvement over the previous game based on the Dr. Seuss characters and settings from the Christmas tale. Along with a better idea of the gadgets you'll be working with to navigate levels and more. Enjot the trailer as the game is stills et to launch on September 18 for PC and all three major consoles.

The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas Arrives on September 18

Following his unforgettable change of heart, the Grinch is back, and this time he's determined to prove just how much he's changed. With a heart three times bigger, players will join the Grinch and his loyal companion Max on a joyful mission to create the most spectacular Christmas tree Who-ville has ever seen. In The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas, players will explore vibrant, snowy 3D worlds packed with festive charm, through the winding depths of the Grinch's Cave, the slippery slopes of Mt. Crumpit, and the bustling streets of Who-ville.

Along the way, players will collect dazzling ornaments, uncover hidden paths, and overcome platforming challenges to bring Christmas cheer to every corner of the town. Players can enjoy the adventure solo or team up in local co-op mode, working together as the Grinch and Max to outsmart enemies, solve environmental challenges, and gather every last decoration. Designed for players of all ages, The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas features accessible gameplay and mechanics that make it the perfect festive experience for families to enjoy together.

First introduced in Dr. Seuss's beloved 1957 classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, the Grinch has become a global holiday icon spanning books, film, television and stage adaptations. With decades of storytelling behind him, The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas continues to evolve this timeless character, bringing his story to a new generation through interactive play.

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