Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: The Jackbox Party Pack 12

The Jackbox Party Pack 12 Releases Official Gameplay Trailer

Check out the official gameplay trailer for The Jackbox Party Pack 12, bringing five new minigames to PC and consoles on October 15.

Article Summary The Jackbox Party Pack 12 gameplay trailer reveals five brand-new party games coming to PC, consoles, and Apple devices.

Jackbox Party Pack 12 launches October 15 with a fresh lineup built for 2-8 players, mixing trivia, improv, and art.

New Jackbox Party Pack 12 games include We Forgot a Card, MegaPals, Debate and Switch, Idol Factions, and Hyperface.

From custom greeting cards to warped selfie challenges, Jackbox Party Pack 12 delivers chaotic social fun for all skill levels.

Jackbox Games has released the first official gameplay trailer for The Jackbox Party Pack 12, showcasing all five games together. This is the first time in a long time that a Party Pack has introduced five totally new games without creating a sequel or an offshoot of a previous title. All of them were created for 2-8 players to get the most mayhem possible, from trivia to improv to creative writing to the arts. We have more details about the five minigames below, as the game will launch on October 15 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, XSX|S, Nintendo Switch, Apple TV, iPad, and the Mac App Store.

Its An All-New Pack: The Jackbox Party Pack 12

Whether you strive to crack a smile from your grumpiest uncle by drawing a one-of-a-kind greeting card or dream of delivering a heroic performance in a battle-bolstered new take on trivia, The Jackbox Party Pack 12's icebreaking, crowdpleasing goofs are enjoyable and approachable by party animals of all ages and skill levels. Connect with loved ones and new friends alike for low-stakes hilarity suited to bring any room of people out of their shells for game nights, holidays or everyday hangouts.

We Forgot a Card (Design, Joke-Writing): A game where you craft ridiculous greeting cards for weird occasions, with the option to purchase them IRL. You're running late to your big event, and you stumbled upon a shop with limited options. Time to get creative.

A game where you craft ridiculous greeting cards for weird occasions, with the option to purchase them IRL. You're running late to your big event, and you stumbled upon a shop with limited options. Time to get creative. MegaPals (Speed, Guessing): A mind-melding game that celebrates friends both old and new. See how connected you are with your pals through impulsive wordsmithing and explosive match-ups. How well do you know how your fellow players think?

Debate and Switch (Presentation, Head-to-Head): A game of dispute and discussion where both simple and outlandish topics meet lively debate. Persuade your fellow players to side with your silly and strongly held opinions, that you are of course correct about, in this town hall talk-'em-up tourney.

A game of dispute and discussion where both simple and outlandish topics meet lively debate. Persuade your fellow players to side with your silly and strongly held opinions, that you are of course correct about, in this town hall talk-'em-up tourney. Idol Factions (Teamwork, Trivia): An action-packed battle of facts where two teams race to sort answers into the right categories. You'll need to think fast and yell loudly to sort the answers that just keep coming.

An action-packed battle of facts where two teams race to sort answers into the right categories. You'll need to think fast and yell loudly to sort the answers that just keep coming. Hyperface (Head-to-Head, Photoediting): A game where you take selfies or use stock photos and warp them in wild ways in order to respond to bizarre prompts like "your face when you've just seen a bear." Smudge, yank, squash and draw on photos to create one-of-a-kind masterpieces meant to be shared.

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