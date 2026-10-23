Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: SNK, The King Of Fighters, The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK Adds Two New Characters For Halloween 2026

The King Of Fighters AFK has launched a new event for Halloween 2026, adding Halloween Angel and KOF 2001 Heidern to the title.

Article Summary The King Of Fighters AFK Halloween 2026 event adds Halloween Angel and KOF 2001 Heidern to the roster.

Halloween Angel arrives via a limited Pick-Up Event, while KOF 2001 Heidern joins the Ranking Event Exchange Shop.

Pumpkin Festival runs through November 4 with Pumpkin Tower, Halloween Parade, and rewards for summoning fighters.

Returning Halloween fighters, new pets, and Lucky Elpy bonuses expand The King Of Fighters AFK seasonal update.

Netmarble has released new content today for The King of Fighters AFK, kicking off its 2026 Halloween event. The main addition to the game comes in the form of two fighters, as you're getting a Halloween version of Angel, as well as the KOF 2001 version of Heidern, along with several events to take part in over the next few weeks. We have the developer notes on what to expect as the content is live today.

Halloween Angel and KOF 2001 Heidern

From October 22 to November 11, players can take part in a special Pick-Up Event where they can obtain a Halloween Angel. Transformed for the Halloween season, Angel joins the roster featuring the [Solid] Synergy. A fighter using calm and calculated assassination techniques, KOF 2001 Heidern has also been added to the Ranking Event Exchange Shop. Players can obtain this new fighter with [Special] Synergy by using Token of Growth at the Ranking Event Exchange Shop.

In celebration of the Halloween season, Halloween Mature and Iori Yagami's Arrival Events are running until November 11, bringing back two Halloween Fighters at the same time. The update also added Mature's Keepsake "Fox Orb." The main event, Pumpkin Festival, will be held through November 4. Players can participate in event dungeons including Pumpkin Tower and Halloween Parade to earn various rewards, including Halloween Fighter Pick-Up Tokens that can be used to summon returning Halloween Fighters such as Halloween Mature and Iori Yagami. The event will also add Legendary pet Pieris and returning Legendary pet Demonio. From November 2 to November 6, the Lucky Elpy event adds Legendary Supporter Yamada Jubei.

About The King of Fighters AFK

The King of Fighters AFK is based on SNK's The King Of Fighters IP. The game features iconic fighters from The King of Fighters series reimagined in pixel art graphics that gamers are familiar with from The King of Fighters R-2 on NeoGeo Pocket Color, allowing players to build their own team of favorite Fighters and enjoy dynamic combat. Players can strategically create their decks by combining up to 25 different Fighters and formations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!