Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: The King Of Fighters AFK

The King of Fighters AFK Drops a Black Friday Update

The King of Fighters AFK has added King from The King of Fighters XIII as part of a new update revolving around Black Friday.

Article Summary The King of Fighters AFK adds King from The King of Fighters XIII in a Black Friday update, available from November 26 to December 10.

Black Friday events run from November 19 to December 2, with Special Selection Summons for fighters like KOF XV Nakoruru and Haomaru.

The King of Fighters AFK also boosts Premium Points, doubles Premium Summon Pick-Up rates, and adds Black Power-Up Pass rewards.

New Selection Pick-Up, Lucky Ride Garage, and Equipment Slot Enhancement join limited events running through mid-December.

Netmarble dropped a new update this week into The King of Fighters AFK, providing players with some Black Friday content along with a new version of a fighter. The fighter in question is King, specifically the version from The King of Fighters XIII, who has her own Muay Thai kickboxing variation in her arsenal and is recognized as a leader among women fighters in the game. She will be available only for this special event happening from November 26 to December 10. We have more details below, as the content is now live in the game.

The King of Fighters AFK Welcomes King (KOFXIII)

The Black Friday events, which began on November 19 and continue through December 2, bring special opportunities to assemble a powerful fighter lineup. Through the Black Friday Special Selection Summon, players can choose three preferred options for their wishlist from a selection featuring powerful fighters, including KOF XV Nakoruru and KOF XV Haomaru, as well as returning pets. Special currency earned during the event can be used to summon their selected fighters and pets.

The Black Friday festivities also offer an increase in Premium Point acquisition and a doubled Premium Summon Pick-Up rate, with three Legendary supporters added to the wishlist. Other highlights include Black Power-Up Pass, which rewards players for power-up fighters, supporters, and pets. Additionally, a special Hot Time event offers double the number of keys earned in City of Vengeance.

Beyond the seasonal festivities, the newly introduced Selection Pick-Up will allow players to select their desired fighters from a broader pool to increase their chances of obtaining them, including fighters previously available through Arrival events. Players will also have more ways to strengthen their teams with two new growth systems: Lucky Ride Garage and Equipment Slot Enhancement. In Lucky Ride Garage, players can level up Garage for permanent stat boosts. Each increased level also offers a chance to obtain special enhancement materials, which can be used to strengthen equipment slots and gain additional stat bonuses.

Rounding out the celebration are additional limited-time events. Lucky Elpy event will run from November 30 to December 4, featuring Legendary Supporter Hon Fu, while Frost Square will take place from December 3 to December 16, introducing Legendary pets Foxy King and Puffy Puppy.

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