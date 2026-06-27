Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: SNK, The King Of Fighters, The King Of Fighters AFK

The King of Fighters AFK Launches The 2026 Summer Festival Update

The King of Fighters AFK has released a brand-new update this week, bringing with it the return of Kula Diamond and some new events.

Article Summary The King of Fighters AFK Summer Festival update is live now on iOS and Android with limited-time events and rewards.

Kula Diamond returns in The King of Fighters AFK as Aqua Splash Kula, bringing [Deathblow] synergy and new team options.

Summer Festival runs through July 22, with Aqua Splash events, event dungeons, check-in rewards, and seasonal activities.

Players can also unlock Legendary pets Slush and Bumpy, while Lucky Elpy offers a shot at Sho Hayate.

Netmarble dropped their latest event-centric update for The King Of Fighters AFK, as they have launched the 2026 Summer Festival. Kula Diamond makes her return to the roster as they basically have made this update as an excuse to add another character for a while and throw a bunch of events to keep the game active in the slower months. It's not necessarily a bad thing, but it's very much up with the random anniversary events you see mobile publishers make up. We have all the details of the update for you below as the content is live on iOS and Android as soon as you update the game.

Join The Summer Festivities in The King of Fighters AFK

Kula Diamond returns in a new Aqua Splash style, showcasing her unique ability to instantly freeze moisture in the air to unleash powerful attacks. Available only for a limited time during the Summer Festival, Aqua Splash style Kula features the [Deathblow] synergy that adds new strategic options for team building. Her arrival event will run from June 25 through July 8, and a [Deathblow] Synergy Pick-Up event will also run during the same period, increasing the acquisition rates of fighters with the [Deathblow] synergy.

The Summer Festival event, which takes place from June 25 through July 22, offers players a variety of summer-themed content and rewards. The main event, Aqua Splash, will run from July 2 through July 15 and feature various seasonal events such as "Find Kula," event dungeons "Midnight Party" and "Sunshine Groove." Players can also participate in Cool Summer Check-In to receive abundant Summer Festival gifts, including Origin, DNA Selection Box, and more. In addition, the Legendary pets Slush and Bumpy will be available as part of the Summer Festival update. The Lucky Elpy event will run from June 29 through July 3, which will provide players a chance to obtain the Legendary Supporter Sho Hayate.

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