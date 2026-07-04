The Last Caretaker Has Launched Update 5: New Horizons

Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Channel37, The Last Caretaker

The Last Caretaker Has Launched Update 05: New Horizons

The Last Caretaker recently released its latest update while in Early Access, as Update 05: New Horizons expands the game into new areas.

Article Summary The Last Caretaker Update 5: New Horizons is live on Steam, adding Project Eden and a major new rebuilding phase.

Project Eden lets players gather Samples, send discoveries to orbit, build modules, and restore humanity’s future.

The Last Caretaker expands exploration with Research Outpost Theta-9, new quests, lore, and cultural discoveries.

New Horizons also adds a whale questline, fresh tools, Italian and Spanish localization, and major performance upgrades.

Developer and publisher Channel37 recently released the latest update for The Last Caretaker in Early Access, as Update 05: New Horizons is available now. The focus of this update is on Project Eden, which is a brand-new progression path that turns committee progress into visible change. Restoration seeds are returned from orbit, and new efforts are made to grow, as Eden rises from the sea. We have more details and images here, along with the new trailer, as the update is now live on Steam.

Explore New Horizons In The Latest Update For The Last Caretaker

Update 05: New Horizons marks a shift in the player's role. Previous updates focused on survival, recovery, and preservation. Project Eden begins the next stage: rebuilding. Players can now gather Samples and send discoveries to space, recover fragments of lost culture through statues and cave paintings, construct Eden modules, cultivate new plants and trees, and unlock progression systems tied directly to humanity's long-term future.

The update also expands exploration with the Research Outpost Theta-9, a sealed facility built to study Roth's Anomaly, alongside new questlines, additional progression content, and broad improvements to existing locations. Alongside its new content, New Horizons delivers a major technical and quality-of-life update. Weather and wave systems have been upgraded, memory consumption reduced, HDR support added, controller and UI improvements expanded, and performance optimized across gameplay systems, weather, vehicles, physics, cables, and large save games.

Project Eden introduces a new progression system built around construction, crafting, skills, quests, unlocks, and committee-driven restoration.

The Committees Awaken, creating new ways for humans in orbit to influence the future through long-term development goals.

Project Jonah introduces a new whale encounter, questline, lore, rewards, and a dedicated encounter location.

Cultural Memories expand the world's history through Cave Paintings, HoloMemories, Samples, and new discovery systems.

New tools and systems include TideRipper™ Hand Jets, the Rhino Dismantler, Recovery Grinder, PECO Grid Scan 2000, Data Recovery Deck music playback, and Rocket Payload fabrication.

Enhanced localization: Italian and Spanish in-game text translations added

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