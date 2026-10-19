Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Channel37, The Last Caretaker

The Last Caretaker Launches New Project Crossing Update

The Last Caretaker has been given a new update called Project Crossing, giving players a transfer gate to explore new areas.

Article Summary The Last Caretaker Project Crossing update adds a Transfer Gate linking Lazarus Complex to North Bastion.

Explore North Bastion, a new frozen mountain region with fresh story content, facilities, records, and hazards.

New cold survival mechanics bring freezing damage, heaters, boilers, and heat-producing weapons and tools.

Project Crossing advances Anna’s mystery with new quests, skills, systems, fixes, and Early Access improvements.

Channel37 has released a new update for The Last Caretaker, as Project Crossing bridges the gap, literally, across the planet. The crux is that they have added a new Transfer Gate network connecting the Lazarus Complex to the North Bastion, an entirely new frozen mountain region featuring new themes and mechanics. We have all the new additions for you below, as the update is now live and the game continues to get updates in Early Access.

The Last Caretaker – Update 6.0: Project Crossing

The new questline reveals the structure as part of an old Transfer Gate network capable of connecting distant registered locations. The first active route links Lazarus Complex to North Bastion, an entirely new frozen mountain region that continues the main story and introduces cold as a survival threat. This means a new part of the world to explore, a new way to move between distant locations, new environmental challenges and systems, and a major continuation of one of the game's longest-running mysteries.

Project Crossing: Discover and activate Transfer Gate technology, beginning with the first connection between Lazarus Complex and North Bastion.

North Bastion: Explore a new snowy mountain region with new facilities, infrastructure, records, and story content.

Explore a new snowy mountain region with new facilities, infrastructure, records, and story content. Cold survival: Low temperatures now slow and damage the Caretaker. New heaters, a boiler, and heat-producing equipment help players survive and open frozen routes.

Low temperatures now slow and damage the Caretaker. New heaters, a boiler, and heat-producing equipment help players survive and open frozen routes. New systems: Build the Methane Extractor, use methane canisters, unlock new skills, place custom map markers and access new Motion Comfort options.

Build the Methane Extractor, use methane canisters, unlock new skills, place custom map markers and access new Motion Comfort options. Anna's story continues: North Bastion introduces a major new chapter involving Anna, reconstruction content, Permanent Memories, and interactions that remain after the storyline.

North Bastion introduces a major new chapter involving Anna, reconstruction content, Permanent Memories, and interactions that remain after the storyline. Major improvements: Reduced stuttering, improved Gyrocopter handling, faster system catch-up after leaving locations, and a large round of crash, save, quest, combat, and progression fixes.

Project Crossing is built into the world rather than presented as a conventional fast-travel menu. Players must discover the Transfer Gate, understand its technology, activate it and establish a valid destination before making the first crossing. That destination changes the environment immediately.

North Bastion introduces freezing temperatures, snow, ice-blocked passages, and infrastructure built around surviving the cold. Existing tools gain new uses too, with equipment including the Flamethrower and Flame Pistol now producing heat. North Bastion also pushes Anna's story into new territory. She begins recognizing places and systems she should have no memory of, leading the player toward questions about her origins and what exactly survived from the past. Channel37 is deliberately leaving the rest of Anna's story undisclosed. Players will have to go north and discover it themselves.

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