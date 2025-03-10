Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Channel37, The Last Caretaker

The Last Caretaker Shows Off Gameplay In Latest Video

Check out the first gameplay footage for The Last Caretaker, as the community manager shows off a few new aspects of the game

Article Summary The Last Caretaker gameplay video debuts, showcasing early mechanics and tasks without spoilers.

Navigate an endless ocean, repurpose technology, and protect humanity's future as a robot.

Scavenge, repair systems, explore megastructures, and uncover human history fragments.

Create, nurture, and survive threats to fulfill your mission and activate humanity's last hope.

Indie game studio Channel37 dropped a brand new video for The Last Caretaker today, showing off the gameplay with a guided tour. The video is hosted by their Community Manager, Jack Pattillo, who shows off about ten minutes worth of footage as he plays an early part of the game without any real spoilers. But it does show some of the mechanics of the game and some of what you'll need to do as a robot trying to accomplish tasks and fulfill a greater mission. Enjoy the video above, as the team is still aiming to release the game into Early Access sometime this Summer.

The Last Caretaker

The world has changed. An endless ocean stretches in every direction, its surface broken by the last remnants of those who stayed behind. Machines still hum with forgotten purpose, beacons flicker with old signals, and infrastructure continues its silent operations. But something else stirs — technology repurposed, reshaped to drift in silence. As the Last Caretaker, a player must navigate this vast ocean, scavenging lost knowledge, reactivating dormant systems, and ensuring the survival of humanity's final remnants. Deep within the Seed Vaults, the last human embryos wait for their journey to the stars. But not all that remains is dormant. Some machines still whisper, still move, still watch.

Create: Scavenge valuable resources to repair critical systems, upgrade your robotic capabilities, and craft tools essential for maintaining your operational capabilities.

Scavenge valuable resources to repair critical systems, upgrade your robotic capabilities, and craft tools essential for maintaining your operational capabilities. Explore: Navigate an endless ocean dotted with towering remnants of another time. Weathered megastructures, decayed platforms, and forgotten stations still cling to purpose. Some structures hold valuable resources, others whisper with long-lost signals.

Navigate an endless ocean dotted with towering remnants of another time. Weathered megastructures, decayed platforms, and forgotten stations still cling to purpose. Some structures hold valuable resources, others whisper with long-lost signals. Discover: From encrypted recordings to long-dormant terminals, fragments of human history remain scattered across the ocean. Each piece recovered adds another thread to the story of what came before and what must come next.

From encrypted recordings to long-dormant terminals, fragments of human history remain scattered across the ocean. Each piece recovered adds another thread to the story of what came before and what must come next. Nurture: Balance nutrition, energy, and memories to cultivate the first new humans in centuries. Every launch to the orbital colonies is a step closer to completing the Caretaker's ultimate directive.

Balance nutrition, energy, and memories to cultivate the first new humans in centuries. Every launch to the orbital colonies is a step closer to completing the Caretaker's ultimate directive. Survive: The ocean is beautiful, but it is not safe. Rogue machines, biomechanical threats, and unknown forces seek to disrupt your mission. You must adapt, defend, and find a way forward, no matter the cost.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!