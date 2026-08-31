Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Channel37, The Last Caretaker

The Last Caretaker Surprises Players With Update 5.5: Deck Drop

The Last Caretaker received a surprise update today with new content and fixes ahead of the game's next update in Early Access.

Article Summary The Last Caretaker surprise Update 5.5: Deck Drop is live now, adding fresh content ahead of the planned Update 6.

The Last Caretaker expands with new quests, memories, HoloMemories, Gyro Towers, and deeper world secrets.

Update 5.5 boosts storage with 11 new container modules, plus Container Dispensers for easier resource hauling.

The Last Caretaker also gets major optimization, smoother vehicles and UI, better visibility, and extensive bug fixes.

Channel37 decided to shock players enjoying The Last Caretaker in Early Access with a surprise update, as Update 5.5: Deck Drop is available now. This is a bit of a shocker to most, as the team had planned a content roadmap, and this was not on their list of to-dos. But the need to add things led them to make this update, which adds new quests, memories, storage systems, and locations. Not to mention an extensive optimization patch, several fixes, and more based on player feedback. We have more notes from the team below, along with images and the trailer, as the content is live on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The Last Caretaker Drops Update 5.5: Deck Drop Ahead of a Major Update

With Update 6 already in development, the team had another substantial batch of improvements and content ready ahead of schedule. Players had also been asking for better ways to store and move resources, smoother moment-to-moment play, and more reasons to revisit existing parts of the world. Rather than hold that work for the next major update, Channel37 decided to release it now. Update 5.5: Deck Drop also expands several existing systems. Container Dispensers have been added across the world, the Fishing Module has been further tuned, and new secrets are there for players who explore deep into the world (Room 998 Transposium Tinfoil Club).

Expanded storage: 11 new container modules, from portable storage to large Bulk Battery, Petrol and Diesel containers.

11 new container modules, from portable storage to large Bulk Battery, Petrol and Diesel containers. More history to uncover: Pack of new memories and even more HoloMemories, alongside new questlines MOSES Field Reserve Program and Memory for Aron.

Pack of new memories and even more HoloMemories, alongside new questlines MOSES Field Reserve Program and Memory for Aron. More places to explore: New Gyro Towers, Container Dispensers, Warehouse expansion and additional discoveries throughout the world.

New Gyro Towers, Container Dispensers, Warehouse expansion and additional discoveries throughout the world. A smoother game: reduced loading stutter, improved vehicle handling and cameras, clearer UI, better weather and visibility, and extensive world polish.

reduced loading stutter, improved vehicle handling and cameras, clearer UI, better weather and visibility, and extensive world polish. A major fix and balancing pass: addressing crashes, quests, crafting, rockets, cables, containers, locations and progression issues.

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