Posted in: Games, Nintendo, The Legend of Zelda, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Releases An Overview Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was given a new overview trailer as we get a better look at Hyrule in general, as well as some gameplay.

Article Summary Nintendo released a new Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time overview trailer, showing off Hyrule, gameplay, and key features.

The five-minute video highlights upgraded visuals while preserving the classic feel that made Ocarina of Time an N64 landmark.

New mechanics include microphone-supported ocarina songs, the Hall of Fallen Heroes, and rematch battles against defeated foes.

Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time launches November 5 with voiced cutscenes, orchestral music, Zelda Notes, and amiibo support.

Nintendo decided to drop a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time today, one that provides a proper overview of the game. The trailer is about five minutes long and really feels more like a developer guide, but you're getting a pretty good look at Hyrule in general, as well as a ton of gameplay. They really went all out for this one, giving you all the info you need on how the N64 classic has been upgraded while also showing off how it still feels like the same game you played in the past. Which is kind of fitting, given the theme. Enjoy the trailer, as the game will arrive on November 5.

Go Back in Time Again With The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time invites you to put yourself at the center of an epic adventure as you join Link on a journey of growth and discovery through the kingdom of Hyrule. Together with a guiding fairy named Navi, you'll encounter lively characters, battle ferocious monsters, and use cunning to overcome obstacles in search of the mythical Triforce — and to save Hyrule from falling into darkness!

The key to this adventure lies with the ocarina, with its powerful melodies that are able to stir space and time and lead Link toward a new destiny. In this completely reborn version of the game, you'll be able to bring some of the ocarina magic into your real world. Hum a melody Link has learned or even play one on an actual instrument, and the Nintendo Switch 2 microphone will hear your song and cause Link's ocarina in the game to respond! This reborn version also introduces the Hall of Fallen Heroes, a place where statues of defeated monsters reside. Venture there to learn about them or engage them in a rematch battle!

This new version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time also features overhauled visuals, fully voiced cutscenes with expanded dialogue, and full symphonic orchestral music! The game also supports Zelda Notes, a service available within the Nintendo Switch App for compatible smart devices that allows you to get even more out of your adventure. There will also be two new The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time amiibo figures launching in 2027, which unlock special in-game masks — existing amiibo figures from the Legend of Zelda series will also provide useful rewards when tapped during gameplay!

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original Legend of Zelda game with this immersive adventure where you can be introduced — or reintroduced — to this magical world and become the Hero of Time to save Hyrule from the forces of darkness!

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