Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: 101xp, Schisma Games, The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante

The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante Is Free Until July 23

The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante has been made free on Steam for a limited time, as you can snag the game there until July 23.

Article Summary The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante is free on Steam until July 23, letting players claim the acclaimed narrative RPG.

Sir Brante follows a lowborn hero in the Great Arknian Empire, where birth and the Twin Gods dictate every fate.

Choices shape Sir Brante’s skills, relationships, and story, with each decision carrying lasting consequences.

Players can embrace the Empire’s order or defy it, guiding Sir Brante toward power, survival, or revolution.

Developer Schisma Games and publisher 101XP have decided to make The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante free of charge for a limited time on Steam. The game has been around for over five years now, as you play the titular role in this narrative-driven RPH where your life is dictated by the whims of restless gods who see fit to make light of everyone's hard work. Especially yours, as you'll have to make several touch choices in your life that will shape you and everyone around you. The game is free to snag until July 23, and then after that, it goes back up for sale.

Experience The RPG Sorrow With The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante

Life in the Great Arknian Empire is harsh, and its hardest Lot is yours by the circumstance of birth. You are a commoner, holding no rights and no title. To seize your fate and become the rightful heir to the legacy of the Brante family, you will have to come to grips with ossified tradition and prejudice. Embarking on a life-long journey from one's birth until true death, you will have to endure great upheavals, face adversity, and make many difficult choices. Every decision will affect not only the protagonist, his family, and loved ones, but may even topple the foundation of the Empire itself.

Every imperial citizen's life is predetermined by their estate. The deities known as the Twin Gods have bestowed this truth on the world, dividing mortals into Lots. The nobles lead and rule over others, while the clergy guides people on the one true path, and the lowborn suffer, toiling away for the glory of the Empire. You may accept your fate without question, but it is also in your power to change the cosmic order that governs all.

Divided into chapters, the game tracks the player's deeds, the skills they acquire, and other overlapping circumstances that shape a unique plotline for each playthrough. Every decision has its consequences, and you will be held accountable throughout the entire journey. To protect your family and loved ones, to impose the rule of the Emperor and make a fortune, or to try and change the world as you see fit… Make your choice, but beware of the follies of pride and ambition.

One man is anything but omnipotent in this realm, yet under your guidance, Sir Brante may become a person who can endure every trial fate throws at him and rewrite the very laws that govern his world! Develop and train your character, leveling up such traits as determination, sensitivity, and endurance. All of the hero's skills, starting with those acquired in infancy, will affect his personality, worldview, and relationships, ultimately unlocking new talents and possible storylines.

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