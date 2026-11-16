Posted in: Asmodee, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Office Dog, The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings: Circle of Conflict

The Lord of the Rings: Circle of Conflict Dice Game Announced

The Lord of the Rings: Circle of Conflict is a brand-new dice game based on the franchise where every roll decides the fate of Middle-earth.

Article Summary Asmodee and Office Dog unveil The Lord of the Rings: Circle of Conflict, a new 2-4 player dice game set in Middle-earth.

Players command both The Free Peoples and The Shadow, battling neighbors as every dice roll shapes strategy and fate.

Victory in The Lord of the Rings: Circle of Conflict comes by reaching Mount Doom, winning battles, or corrupting the Fellowship.

Available now for $50, the game includes custom dice, dry-erase boards, markers, a Ring Board, and a Gollum meeple.

Asmodee and Office Dog have come up with a new dice game based on The Lord of the Rings franchise, as they have unveiled The Lord of the Rings: Circle of Conflict. The game has been designed for two to four players and is set in J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth, where you will battle as armies on opposite sides of the ever-growing conflict that will decide everyone's fate. With everything being decided on your own personal strategies and the whims of chance, as the dice will dictate how everything goes. We have more info and images below, as the game is available now for $50.

The Lord of the Rings: Circle of Conflict

It is the Third Age of Middle-earth, and a great war between the many nations is unfolding. In The Lord of the Rings: Circle of Conflict, you simultaneously command both The Shadow and The Free Peoples armies; your Free Peoples will fight the Shadow of the opponent to your left, and your Shadow will fight the Free Peoples of the opponent to your right. As the dice are rolled, you will decide how to apply the results. Will you recruit iconic characters for The Free Peoples or perhaps muster the troops of Mordor to fight for The Shadow in one of two pivotal battles?

Will you hunt your opponent's Fellowship with your Nazgûl or secretly move your Fellowship to evade Sauron's watchful Eye? To win as The Free Peoples, get The Fellowship to reach Mount Doom or defeat The Shadow in battle. As The Shadow, you must fully corrupt The Fellowship or defeat them in battle. When all the victory points have been tallied, the player with the most points wins.

2 Middle-earth Dice

6 Nation Dice

4 Dry-Erase Player Boards

4 Dry-Erase Battle Boards

4 Dry-Erase Markers

1 Ring Board

1 Lead Player Token

1 Wood Gollum Meeple

1 Rulebook

4 Reference Cards

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