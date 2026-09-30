Posted in: Daybreak Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Standing Stone Games, The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings Online, The Wolves of Mordor

The Lord of the Rings Online Reveals The Wolves of Mordor Expansion

The Lord of the Rings Online has a new expansion, The Wolves of Mordor, where werewolves return to threaten Middle-earth.

Article Summary The Lord of the Rings Online unveils The Wolves of Mordor, a Halloween expansion sending werewolves into Middle-earth.

Explore new Mordor regions including Heledhris, Parth Rhavas, and Nan Ogol as a fresh epic story unfolds.

Battle wolf-wraiths, hidden beasts, and shadowy foes while learning new Tactics, Lessons, Skills, and Enhancements.

Collector's and Ultimate bundles add Neighbors, werewolf hunter cosmetics, a pet, and a level-up item for LOTRO.

Daybreak Games and Standing Stone have revealed the next major expansion for The Lord of the Rings Online with The Wolves of Mordor. This is essentially the Halloween content for the game this year, as werewolves will be making their way across Middle-earth, which, in this version of the world, are upsized canines or a different breed of Wargs, according to the team. You'll also see a ton of new content and expansion into various areas to make the game a little more fulfilling and challenging. You can read more about it here, as the content is up for pre-order, set to launch on October 21.

The Lord of the Rings Online – The Wolves of Mordor

The Free Peoples of Middle-earth recover from the hardships of the War of the Ring, believing their victory over Sauron's forces to be complete. But in a distant corner of Mordor, beyond the plateau of Gorgoroth, the fiery hatred of an ancient bloodline has been rekindled. Not every shadow fled when Mordor's fires dimmed, and some of the Dark Lord's oldest servants issue forth to threaten those who caused their master to fall. As terrible howls pierce the night, the werewolves of Mordor emerge to rend the peace with teeth and claw!

Would You Be My Neighbor?: Housing grows closer with Neighbors, companions who can move to your home and grow into real friendships through stories, gifts, and daily missions, each one shaped by twenty personality traits and a dynamic mood system that makes no two bonds alike.

Harden Your Survival Instincts: Learn Tactics, Lessons, Skills, and Enhancements from the people who call this dangerous region home, then mix and match them to build your own playstyle across all your characters on the server.

Learn Tactics, Lessons, Skills, and Enhancements from the people who call this dangerous region home, then mix and match them to build your own playstyle across all your characters on the server. The Hidden Lands of Mordor: Face the uncharted wilds of Draugardh and journey through three new regions: the Mount Doom scorched Heledhris, the jagged plains of Parth Rhavas, and the shrouded forests of Nan Ogol.

Face the uncharted wilds of Draugardh and journey through three new regions: the Mount Doom scorched Heledhris, the jagged plains of Parth Rhavas, and the shrouded forests of Nan Ogol. …And the Verses of Victory: Start a new epic story which leads you beyond the borders of Gorgoroth, where old enemies stir, and a wolf-wraith long thought bound has been set loose. Gather unlikely allies and uncover secrets buried deep behind the forgotten corners of Mordor.

Start a new epic story which leads you beyond the borders of Gorgoroth, where old enemies stir, and a wolf-wraith long thought bound has been set loose. Gather unlikely allies and uncover secrets buried deep behind the forgotten corners of Mordor. Face the Feared Beasts of Draugardh: Rumors have spread of wolf-revering Easterlings, and figures long forgotten live in the secluded area beyond Mordor. What monsters lie in waiting for those who venture too deep?

Rumors have spread of wolf-revering Easterlings, and figures long forgotten live in the secluded area beyond Mordor. What monsters lie in waiting for those who venture too deep? Get More with Collector's or Ultimate Fan Bundles: Take up the hunt with Were-wolf Hunter cosmetics, Scar' The Hunter's Hound pet, immediate access to Neighbors, and a 160 Were-wolf Hunter's level-up earring to prepare you for what stalks the wilds!

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