Posted in: Aspyr Media, Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings: War in the North

The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition Has Launched

Fifteen years after the original game came out, The Lord of the Rings: War in the North - Legacy Edition has arrived for PC and consoles.

Article Summary The Lord of the Rings: War in the North - Legacy Edition is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Aspyr revives the 2011 Lord of the Rings action RPG, with a Switch 2 release set for October 18.

Battle through Middle-earth’s North in an untold story centered on Agandaûr, a Black Númenórean servant.

Team up in online or split-screen co-op, build heroes, and fight Orcs, Trolls, Wargs, and Fell Beasts.

Aspyr Media has brought back one of the Lord of the Rings video games, as they have launched The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition. The game was originally created by Snowblind Studios for WB Games and released in late 2011, as one of the biggest adaptations of Peter Jackson's film trilogy, based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. At the time, it received moderately positive reviews, even though it was released in the middle of several other major titles, like this other action RPG fantasy game you might have heard of called The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. As well as fighting against Super Mario 3D Land, Rayman Origins, and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

That said, it earned a place in the hearts of many gamers who enjoyed this action RPG take on the franchise. Now, Aspyr has cleaned it up and given it a breath of new life, as you explore the untold story of Agandaûr, a Black Númenórean and servant of Sauron. We have more info below and the launch trailer above as the game is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with the Nintendo Switch 2 version coming on October 18.

A New Adventure Awaits in The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition

A Shadow rises in the North. Step into a darker, grittier Middle-earth where war rages beyond the Fellowship's path. The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition expands Tolkien's epic legendarium, delving into the brutal, untold story of Agandaûr, a Black Númenórean and servant of Sauron who has rallied an immense force in the ruins of Fornost. While Frodo and Samwise embark on their journey to Mount Doom, a new Fellowship must rise and defend the North. Let this be the hour when we draw swords together! Forth, and Fear No Darkness! What Say You?!

Co-op Fellowship – Play with up to 2 friends online or in split-screen co-op. The survival of your Fellowship and all of Middle-earth depends upon your uniquely skilled heroes working together. Fight together or die alone!

Deep RPG Progression – Customize your hero with unique skills, abilities, and gear. Collect powerful weapons and armor to shape your playstyle.

Command a Great Eagle – Call upon Beleram, a mighty Great Eagle, to strike from the skies and turn the tide of battle.

Iconic Cameos & Locations – Encounter familiar faces like Aragorn, Gandalf, and Elrond as you journey through lore-rich locations including the Elven sanctuaries of Rivendell and Lórien, the daunting heights of The Lonely Mountain, and the fog-laden paths of Mirkwood.

Darker, Grittier Middle-earth – Experience the brutal reality of war with mature storytelling, blood-soaked battlefields, and the desperate fight to defend the North against Sauron's advancing armies.

A World Full of Peril – The world is gnawed by nameless things. Face ruthless Orcs, monstrous Trolls, deadly Wargs, spectral Barrow-wights, and the dark sorcery of Agandaûr's forces in epic battles across Middle-earth. Don't be hasty—Agandaûr commands even greater terrors, summoning Fell Beasts and Creatures of Shadow to his aid.

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