Posted in: Board Games, Card Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: Dinosaur Volcano Battle, Red or Yellow, Spirit of America

The Op Games Launch Three Back-To-School Tabletop Games

The Op Games have launched Dinosaur Volcano Battle, Red or Yellow, and Spirit of America, all with a back-to-school theme going.

Article Summary The Op Games launches three new tabletop games with a playful back-to-school push for kids, families, and parties.

Dinosaur Volcano Battle turns recess into chaos as players fire lava balls to topple dinosaur targets in fast matches.

Red or Yellow is The Op Games' crowd-powered party game of choices, guesses, groupthink, and hilarious debate.

Spirit of America marks the U.S. 250th anniversary with five-category trivia where players race to 13 points.

The Op Games have released three new tabletop titles this month, all of which have been given a bit of a back-to-school theme. Which is odd because the first one on the list is Dinosaur Volcano Battle, which we assume falls under P.E. training, as you will fight to knock dinos down with lava balls. The other two feel more in line, as Red or Yellow is a game about choices and guessing how others would vote, while Spirit of America celebrates the 250th Anniversary by answering questions about the country in five different categories. We have more details on all three below as they are available online through multiple shops.

Dinosaur Volcano Battle

Get ready to do battle in this epically charged race to knock down your opponent's targets. Dinosaurs are battling it out, Lava fireballs are flying everywhere. Fun for parties or the playground, kids will be lining up to play. Launch it and reload as quickly as you can to dominate.

Red or Yellow

The world's first (and therefore the best) 100% crowdsourced party game of this or that created by the people, for the people! Red or Yellow is packed with wildly unpredictable prompts written by everyday legends like you. Each round, flip a card and secretly choose the red answer or the yellow answer to the prompt. Then guess how the rest of the table will answer. Score points for matching minds, standing out, or boldly calling a unanimous pick! Get ready for epic debates, absurd logic, and mind-blowing groupthink moments!

Spirit of America

In Spirit of America, you will be celebrating 250 years of milestones since the founding of the United States of America. With questions focused on the people, traditions, and locations, you are answering trivia questions in five categories: Symbols of Freedom, The Best and the Brightest, Birth of a Nation, America the Beautiful, and States of the Union. Answer correctly to score a point; the first player to earn 13 points wins.

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