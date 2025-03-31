Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: barbie, how to train your dragon, monopoly, The Game of Life

The Op Games Reveals Barbie & How To Train Your Dragon Titles

How To Train Your Dragon and Barbie join the list of IPs getting board games from The Op Games, with versions of Monopoly and Life

Article Summary Op Games unveils exciting new Barbie-themed Game of Life arriving May 1, 2025.

How To Train Your Dragon gets its own Monopoly release on April 1, 2025.

Barbie Edition lets players live their dream life and earn Dream Points.

Train dragons and compete in Viking challenges in How To Train Your Dragon Monopoly.

The Op Games have revealed two new board games on the way tied to famous IPs, as How To Train Your Dragon and Barbie get new titles. First up, it's The Game of Life done Barbie style, as you go around the board living that Barbie life, set to be released on May 1, 2025. Meanwhile, How To Train Your Dragon joins the ever growing list of franchises to get its own version of Monopoly, which will be released on April 1, 2025. We have more details on both for you here.

The Game Of Life: Barbie Edition

Live the dream with Barbie! In The Game of Life: Barbie Edition board game, players dream big; cruise up to a Malibu Beach Party in a Dream Convertible; explore a Dream Career; collect cat, dog, and friend pegs; and set fashion trends. Along the way, earn Dream Points. Draw Action cards to collect more Dream Points for helpful deeds—or pay them to other players. The player with the most Dream Points when everyone reaches the party wins! This fun family board game is a great game for family nights. Family games for kids and adults make excellent gifts for kids ages 8+ who love Barbie toys and classic board games.

Monopoly: How to Train Your Dragon Edition

Soar the skies! Train to become the best Dragon Rider in the Monopoly: How to Train Your Dragon Edition board game. Players can step into the boots of Hiccup, Astrid, Ruffnut, and Tuffnut and live their Viking dreams. Pay with fish for lessons to become an expert in different dragon species. Then train them and compete in Viking challenges to test skills. The first player to train a dragon from each dragon class or the last player with fish wins! This fun family board game for kids and adults is an engaging indoor game for family time, vacations, and more.

