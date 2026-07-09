Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: red barrels, The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials – Season 7: Project Boneyard Launches on July 14

The Outlast Trials will launch Season 7: Project Boneyard on July 14, as Sergeant Leland Coyle makes a return with his own sense of justice.

Article Summary The Outlast Trials Season 7: Project Boneyard launches July 14, bringing Sergeant Leland Coyle back in force.

Explore the new Prison Farm and survive Locksock the Warden, a brutal Trial set inside Murkoff’s latest nightmare.

Season 7 adds two MK-Challenges, The Biter Ex-Pop enemy, and Twitch Drops rewards running from July 14 to Aug. 11.

New The Outlast Trials updates include Rig and Knife Customization, Loadout Presets, Mastery Tasks, and mode reworks.

Developer and publisher Red Barrels have revealed new details for the next season of content for The Outlast Trials, as Season 7: Project Boneyard will arrive on July 14. A new, brutal Trial environment known as the Sinyala Facility will be added to the game, as Sergeant Leland Coyle returns to bring his own brand of justice. You'll also see two fresh MK-Challenges, several major updates to Escalation and Invasion, a few new customization features added to the mix, and a new Ex-Pop enemy being added to the Prison Farm called "The Biter." We have more details about it all below, along with the latest trailer.

Coyle Returns To The Outlast Trials For Season 7

In Project Boneyard, Reagents are sent into Murkoff's latest correctional nightmare, where authority is currency, punishment is policy, and freedom is the indefinable promise that keeps prisoners at the grindstone. At the center of it all stands Sergeant Coyle, returning in a prominent new role for the season's new Trial, Locksock the Warden.

New Environment: Prison Farm

The American prison is a meat grinder, taking in sociopaths and criminals and extruding functioning members of society. But strict routine, severe conditioning, and close quarters create a crucible for power dynamics built on violence, contraband, and flesh. Turn yourself in and suffer rehabilitation.

New Trial: Locksock The Warden

You are free. The indefinable promise that keeps prisoners at the grindstone that turns authority to profit and back again. Don't let false authority stand in the way of real capital. Kill the Warden, and we will let you out.

New MK-Challenges

Bribe the Judges: You are the master, whose property is the purpose of the law. Salary reminds enforcement that their monopoly of violence only exists for your monopoly of capital. Collect the bribes, pay the judges, and we will let you out.

You are the master, whose property is the purpose of the law. Salary reminds enforcement that their monopoly of violence only exists for your monopoly of capital. Collect the bribes, pay the judges, and we will let you out. Cancel The Broadcast: You are the butcher who reminds the sheep of the ultimate path of all flesh, no matter the bounty of wealth or the wealth of spirit. Sabotage the broadcast, defile the faithful with blood, and we will let you out.

New Ex-Pop: The Biter

Project Boneyard introduces The Biter, a new Ex-Pop enemy stalking the Prison Farm. Arms removed to prevent further self-harm. Biters are universal sadists, still capable of grievous harm with their mechanically enforced jaws. Though Biters are kept chained by the neck for safety, Reagents should approach with caution, as their augmented legs gift them with unexpected velocity.

Not All Rewards Are Earned Inside The Trials

For those observing the chaos from a safer distance, additional rewards await. From July 14 to Aug 11, tune in to participating The Outlast Trials Twitch streams to earn rewards through our latest Twitch Drops campaign. Visit the FAQ for full details on how to participate and unlock the rewards.

The Outlast Trials New Features and Major Mode Reworks

Project Boneyard also introduces a range of new features and improvements designed to expand player expression, streamline preparation, and improve the overall experience across key modes. Season 7 will introduce Rig Customization, Knife Customization, Loadout Presets, and Mastery Tasks, giving Reagents new ways to prepare for therapy and personalize their approach before entering the Trials. The update will also bring major reworks to both Escalation and Invasion, with significant changes designed to improve the flow, structure, and overall player experience of both modes.

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