Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: invincible, Lazarus Rising Games, OverPower TCG, The Walking Dead

The OverPower TCG Returns With Invincible & The Walking Dead

Lazarus Rising Games has brought back the OverPower Trading Card Game, featuring both Invincible and The Walking Dead for launch

Article Summary Invincible helps relaunch the OverPower TCG as Lazarus Rising Games teams with Skybound for a new era.

The August 28 launch pairs Invincible and The Walking Dead, adding 36 playable characters to Modern OverPower.

Invincible expands deck-building and strategy, letting players build dream teams for both Legacy and Modern formats.

Organized play, regional events, Nationals, and Learn to Play support aim to grow the Invincible OverPower community.

Lazarus Rising Games has brought back the OverPower Trading Card Game, and they've teamed up with Skybound Entertainment to make it happen with Invincible and The Walking Dead. If you never played the original Fleer title, this game was originally created for superheroes and villains to battle as two teams, taking each other out using special cards mixed with character cards to have epic battles. The company created versions with Marvel, DC, and Image before retiring them. Eventually, Lazarus Rising Games announced it would bring it back in 2024, leading to its launch this month, featuring the two iconic properties. We have more details below as the game will relaunch on August 28.

OverPower TCG Returns With The Walking Dead & Invincible

The Skybound release continues to deliver what OverPower is known for, a player experience of feeling like YOU are controlling your favorite characters in a superhero battle or helping them complete their unique mission. This release is built to shake up Modern OverPower with new characters, new strategic interactions, and expanded deck-building options, adding 36 playable characters to the game. With Invincible and The Walking Dead, players will be able to create their dream teams in both Legacy and Modern play formats. Skybound OverPower delivers exciting and impactful additions for both casual and competitive play.

LRG is launching Skybound with a robust, organized play environment, including sanctioned constructed and limited events with prize support, as well as a pro tour consisting of at least four major regional events and a Nationals. This gives stores multiple ways to grow local communities and keep players engaged. We also support multiple casual formats for players who want to come into stores to play, but don't enjoy competitive tournament play. Learn to Play initiatives will also help new and returning players get into the game more easily and give retailers or Ambassadors simple tools to run demos and introductory sessions.

Retail support is built to help make the late August release visible and approachable in stores. Planned materials include posters, window clings, table tents, shelf talkers, and stickers, giving retailers practical assets to promote the game and support in-store engagement. Combined with strong franchise recognition and structured player support, this release is positioned as both a product launch and a community-building moment for Modern OverPower.

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