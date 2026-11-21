Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Maxis, The Sims FreePlay

The Sims FreePlay Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary With New Content

The Sims FreePlay has a ton of new content that's been released this month as the developers are celebrating the title's 15th Anniversary

Article Summary The Sims FreePlay 15th Anniversary update starts November 24, adding 15 days of celebrations, events, and free gifts.

The Sims FreePlay is giving players 14 daily login rewards from November 24 to December 7, including Build Mode items and a puppy.

The Sims FreePlay brings back throwback rewards in the Stay for the Party Influence Island event running November 24 to December 5.

The Sims FreePlay Craft Challenge runs November 25 to December 8, with an estate build and working Plumbob fountain to unlock.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have released a new content update for The Sims FreePlay, as they celebrate the game's 15th Anniversary. The team have added a number of new options and items to try out and add to your world, as well as several events happening around the city you've made and the game. We have the finer details about what you can expect to see below as the content has gone live in the title.

The Sims FreePlay Celebrates 15 Years

Kicking off on November 24, we're throwing The Sims FreePlay its biggest birthday bash yet. The team at EA's Firemonkeys studio in Melbourne is inviting longtime Simmers, veteran chaos creators, and curious newcomers to come together for 15 days of celebration, free gifts, unapologetically nostalgic events, and a tantalizing first look at what's brewing for the future of the mobile game. Because no Sim's birthday is complete without an excess of party decor, we're packing the calendar with celebrations of each year's major milestones, new events, and plenty of freebies.

Here's a quick look at what's in store:

14 Days of Free Gifts (November 24 – December 7 ) : Daily login gifts for every player, ranging from nostalgic keepsakes to essential Build Mode items – even a puppy!

) Daily login gifts for every player, ranging from nostalgic keepsakes to essential Build Mode items – even a puppy! The 15th Birthday Gift (December 15): On our official birthday, we're celebrating with one final gift. Claim this surprise gift via the inbox before December 20!

On our official birthday, we're celebrating with one final gift. Claim this surprise gift via the inbox before December 20! 15th Birthday: Stay for the Party – Influence Island (November 24 -December 5): Put your charm to the test and win iconic throwback items celebrating the weirdest, most beloved moments in FreePlay history.

Put your charm to the test and win iconic throwback items celebrating the weirdest, most beloved moments in FreePlay history. 15th Birthday: FreePlay Replay – Craft Challenge Event (November 25 – December 8): Join the Craft Challenge live event to cap off our 15th birthday celebration! Complete the set of in-game actions and unlock the ultimate prize for builders – an opulent, custom-designed estate crowned by a majestic, working Plumbob water fountain right on the front lawn.

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