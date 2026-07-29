Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frogwares, The Sinking City 2

The Sinking City 2 Drops An Extended Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for The Sinking City 2 as the developers showed off over twelve minutes worth of gameplay footage.

Article Summary The Sinking City 2 gets an extended gameplay video, showing over 12 minutes of exploration, puzzles, and horror.

Frogwares showcases flooded Arkham, eerie environments, and tense survival-horror gameplay in the new footage.

The Sinking City 2 blends 1920s firearms, melee combat, scarce resources, and optional investigations.

The Lovecraftian survival-horror adventure launches August 18 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Developer and publisher Frogwares has released a new video for The Sinking City 2, offering an extended look at the upcoming gameplay. This is over 12 minutes of footage from the title, showcasing parts of the city, puzzles, environments, and a touch of uneasiness and horror for everyone to witness. This is most likely the last look we're getting at the horror sequel, shy of a launch trailer coming out in a couple of weeks, before it is officially released to the public. Enjoy the video above as the game will be released on August 18 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Sinking City 2

The Sinking City 2 is a survival-horror game set in a Lovecraftian 1920s United States. In the infamous city of Arkham, a supernatural flood has driven out all but the most deranged residents and brought decay and Eldritch monsters to the streets. Experience a heart-pounding survival horror as you explore the flooded city of Arkham and fight eldritch monsters beyond human comprehension. Immerse yourself in a distinct atmosphere of cosmic horror and twisted designs drawn from the dark wellsprings of HP Lovecraft's macabre imagination.

Fight to Survive: Use an arsenal of 1920s-inspired firearms and melee weapons to fight against Eldritch-inspired admonitions.

Use an arsenal of 1920s-inspired firearms and melee weapons to fight against Eldritch-inspired admonitions. Explore The Decaying City of Arkham: A world of decaying mansions, flooded markets, and abandoned hospitals that you'll explore on foot and by boat.

A world of decaying mansions, flooded markets, and abandoned hospitals that you'll explore on foot and by boat. Find and Use What You Can : Scrounge for limited resources and balance a finite inventory as you decide what to bring and what to leave behind.

: Scrounge for limited resources and balance a finite inventory as you decide what to bring and what to leave behind. Choose to Investigate Further: Solve optional cases and puzzles that let you investigate your surroundings deeper to uncover secrets, alternate options, and more lore.

Solve optional cases and puzzles that let you investigate your surroundings deeper to uncover secrets, alternate options, and more lore. A Twisted Lovecraftian Tale: Experience a morally grey and captivating story focused on personal loss and woven around the Lovecraftian mythos of cults, rituals, and incomprehensible creatures.

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