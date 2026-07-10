Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frogwares, The Sinking City 2

The Sinking City 2 Drops New Trailer As Pre-Orders Open

The Sinking City 2 has been given a brand-new trailer this week as the team has put the game up for pre-order ahead of its August 18 release for PC and consoles.

Article Summary The Sinking City 2 gets a new gameplay trailer as pre-orders open ahead of its August 18, 2026 launch on PC and consoles.

Frogwares teases more of The Sinking City 2’s Lovecraftian story, with eldritch horrors, flood-soaked streets, and slime.

The Sinking City 2 is set in a flooded 1920s Arkham, blending survival horror, exploration by foot and boat, and combat.

Optional investigations, limited resources, and a morally grey tale add depth to The Sinking City 2’s cosmic horror setup.

Developer and publisher Frogwares has released a new trailer for their upcoming game, The Sinking City 2, as players can currently pre-order the title. This is the first we've heard from the team since they confirmed the game will be released on August 18 for PC and consoles. This particular trailer shows off more of the gameplay, as well as several new aspects of the Lovecraftian-inspired story, so we hope you love seeing tentacle and everything looking slightly slimy. You can check out th elatest trailer above as we wait to learn more of what the game has in store.

The Sinking City 2

The Sinking City 2 is a survival-horror game set in a Lovecraftian 1920s United States. In the infamous city of Arkham, a supernatural flood has driven out all but the most deranged residents and brought decay and Eldritch monsters to the streets. Experience a heart-pounding survival horror as you explore the flooded city of Arkham and fight eldritch monsters beyond human comprehension. Immerse yourself in a distinct atmosphere of cosmic horror and twisted designs drawn from the dark wellsprings of HP Lovecraft's macabre imagination.

Fight to Survive: Use an arsenal of 1920s-inspired firearms and melee weapons to fight against Eldritch-inspired admonitions.

Use an arsenal of 1920s-inspired firearms and melee weapons to fight against Eldritch-inspired admonitions. Explore The Decaying City of Arkham: A world of decaying mansions, flooded markets, and abandoned hospitals that you'll explore on foot and by boat.

A world of decaying mansions, flooded markets, and abandoned hospitals that you'll explore on foot and by boat. Find and Use What You Can : Scrounge for limited resources and balance a finite inventory as you decide what to bring and what to leave behind.

: Scrounge for limited resources and balance a finite inventory as you decide what to bring and what to leave behind. Choose to Investigate Further: Solve optional cases and puzzles that let you investigate your surroundings deeper to uncover secrets, alternate options, and more lore.

Solve optional cases and puzzles that let you investigate your surroundings deeper to uncover secrets, alternate options, and more lore. A Twisted Lovecraftian Tale: Experience a morally grey and captivating story focused on personal loss and woven around the Lovecraftian mythos of cults, rituals, and incomprehensible creatures.

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