The Spirit Lift Confirmed For Steam Next Fest Appearance

The new spooky but cute deckbuilding card game The Spirit Lift will be a part of Steam Next Fest with a free demo later this month

This indie deckbuilding game mixes spooky horror, roguelike elements, and '90s teenage adventure.

Explore a shifting retro hotel, battle monsters, and unravel story secrets across 13 changing floors.

Choose your team, customize decks, unlock lore, and face charismatic bosses in every playthrough.

Indie game developer and publisher Prettysmart Games has confirmed that their next game, The Spirit Lift, will be a part of Steam Next Fest. This is a new card game that has been designed to be part spooky deckbuilder, part roguelike, and part story-driven horror title into one tale, where you'll use your deck to explore a hotel as '90s teenagers, where the building continues to change. The game will have a small sample of the story and gameplay in the demo, which will be available from October 13-20. For now, enjoy the latest trailer ahead of the demo launch.

The Spirit Lift

The Spirit Lift is a cute, spooky card game blending deckbuilding rogue-likes with story-driven indie horror. As teenagers from the '90s, players explore an ever-changing retro 3D hotel with the help of a magic elevator. Navigate 13 floors and open doors to search for cards, gea,r and gold. But beware of monsters and dangerous events! When you reach the penthouse, you'll have to defeat one of the hotel's charismatic bosses, so take calculated risks or you may not survive.

Your starting team determines your strategy, so choose wisely! Each character has a special gear item and a custom set of starting cards. They'll also react differently as the story unfolds. Keep playing to learn their relationships with each other and utilize their different strengths. Familiar deck-building gameplay with a survival horror twist! Use your equipment deck to fight the creatures prowling the hotel. Upgrade cards as you gain experience, balancing your deck by blending four deck focuses any way you prefer. And if you die, try again! Discover the hotel's true purpose by unlocking lore and content through challenges. Be Kind, Rewind, and Seek the Truth Lost Behind… Oh, and you can pet our shopkeeper, Dorian. But he won't like it.

