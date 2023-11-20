Posted in: Games, Gun Media, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Video Games | Tagged: Sumo Nottingham

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals November 2023 DLC

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is getting two new characters added to the mix, as well as a new map, being released next week.

Article Summary Unveiling new DLC for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game, arriving Nov 28.

Introducing two characters: Nancy from the Slaughter Family and survivor Danny.

Explore Nancy's House, a deceitfully innocent-looking new map filled with horrors.

Experience asymmetrical horror gameplay as a Slaughter Family member or a victim.

Gun Media and Sumo Nottingham revealed the latest addition to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, as this month's DLC adds two new characters and a new map. First off, we're getting Nancy's House, which is an entirely new map to get lost in as her home looks innocent on the outside but contains terrors all over the property. And with the house comes Nancy herself, a new member of the Slaughter Family. With these two additions, we get a new survivor in the form of Danny, who looks like a rocker with a typical heart of gold for classic slasher film victims. The DLC will be released on November 28 for $10, but before that, we have more info and a trailer below from the team.

Nancy & Danny

Nancy is the newest addition to the notorious Slaughter Family. While much isn't known about her, her past three husbands have all died mysterious deaths or vanished completely. Through incredibly awful circumstances, Nancy is also a makeshift mother to Johnny Slaughter, showcasing how monsters have their own makers. Players will also be able to learn more about Nancy as they play through the newest map, Nancy's House.

Danny is the newest victim to join the roster. He may seem rough around the edges but he is an incredibly intelligent and caring person. Danny and Maria have a deep connection and he embarks on his own journey to find her. Heading off to Newt, Texas, players will be able to experience a character that could be crucial to his and his friends' survival.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family or their victims in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a third-person asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film. As a victim, you must use your wits and stealth to stay out of the Family's reach and find the tools you need to lead to your eventual freedom. Slaughter Family players must seek out, track down, and stop their guests from escaping. Players of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can finally find out if they have what it takes to survive.

