Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Gooey Cube, Luke Gygax, The Temple of Inquinatious Evil, The Tomb of Gyzaengaxx, TTRPG

The Tomb of Gyzaengaxx Announces The Temple of Inquinatious Evil

The Tomb of Gyzaengaxx TTRPG has announced a new addition seeking crowdfunding soon called The Temple of Inquinatious Evil

Article Summary Luke Gygax and Gooey Cube unveiled The Temple of Inquinatious Evil, a new Tomb of Gyzaengaxx adventure.

The Tomb of Gyzaengaxx expansion heads to crowdfunding next month, with release expected sometime in 2027.

The adventure honors Gary Gygax’s classic temple legacy with creepy mysteries, deadly traps, monsters, and villains.

A massive Sha'adenmere campaign box and Ed Greenwood’s A Malady of Mimics add even more Tomb of Gyzaengaxx.

Luke Gygax and Gooey Cube announced that a new addition is coming to The Tomb of Gyzaengaxx TTRPG, revealing The Temple of Inquinatious Evil. If you're not aware of this one, the game is an adventure and campaign setting that pays homage to D&D co-creator Gary Gygax, the father of Luke. Gygax sent out the letter below, encouraging people to join the crowdfunding campaign, which will take place next month to fund this horror-themed adventure and its eventual release, likely in 2027. What's more, he revealed that Ed Greenwood is writing an adventure called A Malady of Mimics, which will probably get its own campaign down the line.

The Tomb of Gyzaengaxx – The Temple of Inquinatious Evil

The adventure is an homage to a certain other temple adventure that Dad wrote many years in the past and it's going to be awesome. The story is enthralling, mysterious, scary, with a dash of lampoonery, and your players will love it! Plus, it will come with the things that you expect from Gooey Cube — many Incredible art handouts, fabulous maps, a slew of horrible monsters, devious traps, dirty tricks, and, of course, a few truly terrifying Big Baddies. I am very proud of the first Gyzaengaxx adventure and I sincerely believe The Temple of Inquinatious Evil will be even better!

We are also creating another campaign box for The Temple of Inquinatious Evil — the totally terrifying and corrupted regional setting known as the Sha'adenmere. It is a place chocked full of creepy, scary, wonderful, and enthralling things that will bring you many hours of joy at the gaming table. It's also set just north of the Barrowlands which was the region we created for the first Gyzaengaxx project. And the setting is massive and fantastic. We are talking about hundreds of pages of content, a huge number of incredible artworks, special item cards, NPC portraits, beautiful maps, and so much more. And yes, you can use the setting in just about any world you want to, so don't sweat that!

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