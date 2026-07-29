Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: The Why Files Declassified

The Why Files Announces New Tabletop Game On The Way

The popular YouTube show The Why Files announced it is making a tabletop game called The Why Files Declassified.

Article Summary The Why Files is getting a tabletop card game, The Why Files Declassified, from Studio Far Horizons and Question Six.

The Why Files Declassified lets 2-6 players investigate case files, gather evidence, and expose hidden truths.

A Kickstarter campaign for The Why Files Declassified launches this fall, with the full tabletop game expected in 2027.

Creator AJ Gentile says The Why Files game captures the show’s mystery, research, humor, and Hecklefish chaos.

Studio Far Horizons and Question Six, producers of the YouTube series The Why Files, announced they are making a tabletop game based on the show called The Why Files Declassified. The game will take players on a mystery-solving adventure as you'll encounter case files that feel like they were ripped from the show, and take a deep dive into that world to solve them. We ahve more details on the plan and quotes from those involved here, as the game will be doing a crowdfunding campaign with a launch likely happening in 2027.

The Why Files Declassified is Coming Sometime in 2027

Nearly six million subscribers have made The Why Files one of the most-watched channels on YouTube. The show's unique mix of compelling storytelling, deep research, and irreverent humor makes it a must-watch for millions of fans every week. From cover-ups of alien encounters to ancient apocalypses that doomed lost civilizations, The Why Files Declassified puts some of the show's most popular and most mind-boggling cases in the hands of players to investigate.

With a Kickstarter campaign coming this fall, The Why Files Declassified is a conspiracy card game where 2-6 investigators gather evidence, outmaneuver their rivals, and adapt to the kind of unexpected chaos only a Hecklefish can create. The investigator who completes their case file with the most compelling evidence reveals an earth-shaking truth that shadowy organizations have kept hidden for decades.

AJ Gentile, creator of the series, shared, "The Why Files ​always starts with ​a story that sounds impossible, and then we​ gather evidence, pull on the threads, and see what's actually there. ​Our north star is always: ​'But is it true?' Well, The Why Files ​Declassified ​puts the show on its feet and lets fans do ​all this at the table. ​Though the north star here is: 'But is it fun?' Damn right it is. Or else I wouldn't be endorsing it. Studio Far Horizons understood what makes the show work: the mystery, the evidence, the weirdness, and the ​ungodly fish. It's not just a card game with our name on it. It feels like an episode you get to play.​ And it was important to me to create a tabletop deep dive that does right by the community that allows the show to exist. So that's what we did. ​Because you are appreciated."

"As a longtime fan of The Why Files, bringing this game to life has been an incredible experience," said Studio Far Horizons' Jon Barry. "We wanted every play session to feel like stepping into an episode of the show, with familiar mysteries, hidden references, and plenty of opportunities for players to follow their curiosity down unexpected rabbit holes."

While gameplay specifics will be shared in the coming weeks, Bart Vickers at Studio Far Horizons explained, "Players can learn the game before the pizza gets cold, yet there are plenty of important choices that reward strategy and quick thinking. Of course, when Hecklefish shows up, a whole lot of chaos ensues."

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